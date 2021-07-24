Liliana Montoya: “Believe in yourself because it is your superpower”

Believe in yourself because it is your superpower, we are all so creative and unique in many different ways. That is why it is possible to compete and be original with our own trademark.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Liliana Montoya.

Liliana Montoya Swim starts with tropical roots, her unique style is influenced by Latin American culture, adding luxury without ostentation. The aesthetic of bright colors and trends are reflected in the countless details. As an Iconic touch, when she was a child, she replaced the M from Montoya in her signature with a Heart and it became the registered trademark of the brand. Each bikini includes a gold touched heart detail that represents the passion she embraces in every single piece.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Synchrodestiny, Since I was little I was thought by my grandmother, aunts and mother how to sew. I always had a passion to create art with my hands from drawing, sketching, painting up to sewing crochet and clothing. I went to Fashion school and I was the only one in my class with honors and with a successful senior thesis project in swimwear, that made me realize the desire to become an entrepreneur and develop my own swimwear brand.

When I was younger I would see models on TV and wanted to be like them, but due to the fact that I was not skinny I always got rejected from modeling agencies. My younger self would have never imagined that I was one day going to be a fashion designer designing my own collection and modeling on the runway.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

2017 I got the opportunity of my life. I got chosen to do a collaboration with one of the most important brands in the whole world, it was a dream come true.

I prepared and it took a lot of work and dedication, and after designing and creating the collection, just as I was about to start producing it , the collaboration got canceled few weeks after giving birth to my baby.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I would say the funniest mistake now, because I have learned my lesson, but back in 2012 I decide to take the horns of my company and purchase my own sewing machine, converting my mothers apartment into a factory. But then the people I had hired helped to retire me. They copied my ideas and used my technique to create, so they started their own company. It did not make any sense to me, but now I understand that It was the best lesson for me so I could be more careful of how I work and that I do not have to do it all by myself.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our mantra #FOLLOWYOURHEART is a lifestyle and a motivating movement for the new generation to be its best. We are more than a bikini body for a bikini season. Our philosophy is to work daily on improving our actions to become the best version of ourselves. Bikinis, accessories, cover-ups, and products to help us enjoy our daily rituals and to live a life with purpose while helping others.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Believe in yourself because it is your superpower, we are all so creative and unique in many different ways. That is why it is possible to compete and be original with our own trademark.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Helping others when I create jobs, providing opportunities for women who work from home and need jobs to survive and feed their families.

A lot of our products require meticulously handcrafted labor and It is only possible with the help of a dedicated woman. As a company when we fairly pay for the time and effort a product demands, we are caring for quality handmade embellishment instead of pursuing high volumes.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Dream team makes the dream work “in order to become successful we need to work in unity. I am stronger when I am working in collaboration with talented people who lift each other up and turn a vision into reality.

I describe myself as a very multitasking person. I enjoy doing what I love but I wouldn’t be here without the people who believe in me and help me execute my ideas.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

Yes, SUSTAINABILITY !! What a genius process.

As an entrepreneur, I am asking myself how can I help? How can I give? How can I serve?

And since fashion walks hand in hand with technology, the process of recycling plastic bottles to Lycra makes me work with a purpose.

Sustainability is an area that is just getting started. The Fashion industry is the second largest industry pollution our planet. As a small company having the option to create solutions and helping to prevent bottles from ending up in the ocean.

Instead of the bottles being garbage we can purchase them to create swimsuits and cover-ups. It is a big reward to work knowing that I am doing a good cause.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

PERSISTENCE

All my breakdowns mean that I am getting closer to success. I started the brand over 14 years ago and I am still a female owner of the company with no investors, there are times where the business is not going as planned but my persistence has taken me further than my talent.

2. CREATIVITY.

As artists we all need to reinvent ourselves and be authentic with our products and creations. People have copied my designs, but I feel honored because it means I am doing great and people are looking at my work as an inspiration.

3. EXECUTION

Discipline beats talent, I am a great believer in hard work, not luck.

4. COURAGE

To leave the comfort zone. There have been moments where feeling uncomfortable made me expand and face my fears.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

Yes, the fashion industry is evolving more into a sustainable industry. The technology and science are helping us to get the tools to create products without compromising the needs of our planet.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I already started the movement it is called #followyourheart .

The logo of my brand is a trade heart shape and we use this heart in all our bikinis and accessories, we are becoming a philanthropic brand donating 10% of the profit of our heart bracelets to the women in need in the Amazonas, Colombia. We are working hand in hand with indigenous communities to develop the best products.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@lilianamontoyaswim

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!