Lights Off, Love On: Josephine Premice #Haitian-American

Children have a magical way of asking for their needs, don’t they? After all, when they see “Mommy,” they understand that she is the space of wellness, and nutrition. That’s how children should interpret “Mommy,” shouldn’t they? They have a way of projecting fairness and affirming “Mommy” of their needs. Once that has been addressed then it is up to Mommy to grant children those very needs.

Sometimes, it’s the very basic tenderness of a kiss, or embrace, which is needed by children. They are more intelligent than what adults may think. Furthermore, they sense when that love, within the household, is not being equally shared. Children and infants have subconscious ways in showcasing how they wish to be prioritized. You have the whining. You have the crying. Begging. The whimpering. The list goes on and on. They demand the attention of loved ones, and they expect you to understand that. Ah! The mentality and precious nature of children’s delight. How they so naturally comprehend the very meaning of affection, prior to entering into the real world’s adult phase.

Moving into Haitian-American territory, there is a song, which highlights children and mother relations; and the attention they see Mommy giving to Daddy. Yes. Children have ears and eyes. They notice when love is moving between a husband and wife. They sense the energy. Of course, they expect it to be shared. Can we say that sometimes children have a certain jealousy factor, when it comes to gaining attention from mothers? Maybe.

There is one playful song, which stands out in the realm of children seeking Mommy’s attention. Singing and hearing the lyrics, the listener can get lost in different imaginations of a child’s desire to be kissed by their Mother. Seeing Mommy pass on these similar affections, with a different kind of love, they yearn to feel this, as well. What is it about Mommy’s kisses, which are enriched with healing, compassion, and tenderness? They simply feel real, wouldn’t you agree? They have a way of moving a person into beautiful heights. When a child receives the blessings of Mommy, things come alive. Children feel alive. Getting Mommy’s kisses are affirmations, that a child belongs in this world; that somewhere, in this lifetime, there is a space meant for them.

Listening to the song, “Mommy Out De Light,” one is introduced to childhood’s mind! It is a space of moving through childhood’s domain, and their perception of Mommy, during the course of nighttime. Nighttime is the time for Mommy to secure the spacing of, the night. It’s during this time, where Mommy gets to challenge traditional negatives, which have been associated with the night (and darkness). The fact that the chorus (imitating a child) is saying “Mommy, Out De Light,” indicates how the child has recognized something beautiful (and healing) taking place, in the dark. In this context, the dark is not a scary place. Forget about nightmares and scary objects located in the dark. Forget about children hiding underneath the covers because they are scared of the lights turning off. This time, there are rewards in the dark. When the lights go off, Mommy gives a kiss. During this moment, the children can’t wait for the lights to go off. Again. Notice the contrast in traditional perceptions of what darkness is projected to be.

What makes the song so playful and adventurous are the Calypso vibes of that time. For starters a kiss in the dark is fun! The melody and instrumentals of the song piques the imaginations of what it feels like to play in the dark. When the lights go off, love continues. Frank speaking, the love is more delightful because of its surpruse in the dark. One doesn’t know from which direction the love is coming from. Ah! The element of surprise!

So, the lights are off, and the kiss is made. When it happens, the magic, begins! Lights are fun, but its in the dark, where love truly wins!

Josephine Premice