“Lighting is everything.” With Candice Georgiadis & Juaneice Munoz

I had the pleasure of interviewing Juaneice Munoz

Founded in 2011, by Principal Designer Juaneice Munoz, La Casa Azul Design is bringing award winning design to its clientele. In the belief that we must strike a fine balance and create an interior that reflects the way you live. We believe each home has untapped potential, so we use design principals and the fine balance between art and science to create the finished product. Having worked with professional athletes, executives , and entrepreneurs , our team works hard to meet our client’s changing needs and places a high value on increased well being and perspective in design.

Juaneice gathers inspiration from nature, as the creation has some of the most exquisitely and carefully designed art, and natural beauty. Her globe trotting and love of new experiences also provides a wonderful insight to projects. She is committed to excellence and applying her diverse skills to each project for local and national clientele. It’s the perfect marriage that blends her years of experience in custom building, renovating and design with the clients wish lists and needs.

When Juaneice is not working with clients you can find her spending time with her family, practicing to win the ultimate “uno” card championship against the kids and reading non-fiction as of late. Thank you for stopping in. We appreciate you and can’t wait to hear about your needs and future plans.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The beautiful path to design was born from tragedy . My husband and I lost everything, houses, cars , jobs and were forced to start over. No one would hire me in the fields I wanted to work . My husband suggested interior design. I loved the idea and decided to go back to school to begin carving out a new life for myself and my family.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I acquired the nickname, the clumsy fashionista because I always managed to trip, slip, knock something over or fall.

This is still occurring today 🙂

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when first starting out was trying to look super professional when meeting a new client , so I brought my husband along to play a member of my “team” … the funny part was that my husband forgot he “worked” for me and started talking to the client about sports and other things …. I kept trying to get my husband’s attention, but he was in full social mode…. it ended with the client telling me I should fire my “assistant “…. To this day I still tease my husband about that! It taught me to just be myself….

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working on revamping a 1960’s mid century modern building and turning it into a gathering hub for the community.

I am so excited because this is going to be place for families to gather with friends and really have a great day together. The design is being curated to meet the needs of several families in the community.

It’s very rewarding to see design actually improve the lives of those who experience it!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

this is so relevant to me because I pride myself on being very knowledgeable in my field , but I realized over time that when working on a project it’s the people that matter far more than the paint. Investing in the client has been its own reward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would not be where I am without my husband Paul. He sacrificed and worked 2 jobs at times so that I could pursue interior design full time. He also encouraged me to never give up! I think that was one of the most pivotal changes that allowed me to press forward. To have a cheerleader, who believes in your dream and encourages you to never quit.

Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Organize it …. as simple as that sounds. Having everything in its place will naturally give you a sense of calm peace and order

2. Move things around …. getting a new perspective on the room can be as powerful as a new hair cut or new outfit. It makes you feel fresh and ready to take on new challenges

3. Make that bold purchase….sometimes a room just needs a shot of adrenaline, like a unique rug , or piece you have been eyeing but too afraid to purchase, a light fixture. Sometimes the smallest change can make tremendous impact.

4. Make it cozy. …. I have yet to meet a client that doesn’t desire their favorite room to be comfortable and cozy on some level. Even if it’s an open beach house they still want a casual and comfortable room. Add comfortable moments to the seating in your room. You will value and appreciate it long after the guests have gone.

5. Light it up. Lighting is everything. Without properly lighting a room it falls flat and can never spark joy. Take the time to survey the room and add light to the space . Set the mood with a dimmer. Dimmers are everyone’s friend.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Love must be sincere, hate what is evil, cling to what is good….Honor one another above yourselves.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Darren Hardy , he has been so pivotal in helping me shift and cultivate my business mind. He understands the limitations we place on ourselves and really speaks to overcoming bad habits and taking bad thoughts captive

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@azulcasa