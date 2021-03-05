Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lifestyle Changes to Help with Mental Health

While seeking professional help for problems like depression or anxiety is the best move, there are complementary things that you can do to aid your personal growth.

people sitting around talking about overcoming depression

Mental health is a powerful thing. It can be the difference between you struggling with depression or being content with life. The difference between dealing with something like crippling workplace anxiety and being confident and secure in your position. And even the difference between struggling with an addiction or avoiding the problem altogether. 

Oftentimes, people who are dealing with issues related to mental health struggle to get or even seek out the help that they need. Because mental health is such a personal issue, it can be easy to try and solve yourself, but if the problem is serious, it is best to seek out the help of a professional. That said, there are certain lifestyle changes that you can make to improve your situation and help avoid problems related to mental health

Let’s examine a few things you can do during your routine and your free time to either help improve your situation or avoid any issues altogether. 

What You Can Do 

It is vital to take note of your mental health and ensure that you are in a good place as it will only help your emotional, professional, and social life. Follow a few of these simple lifestyle changes to help cater this. 

Exercise More 

I know, I know, exercise is on every list for improving your health, but there is a reason for that: because it works. Exercise is a natural stress reliever and can prove to be a cathartic and therapeutic experience for many. Exercise has proven time and time again to be a helpful tool for those dealing with mental health issues and even mental disorders, including depression

Get Proper Sleep  

Sleep is one of the most important body functions, it helps your body reset itself and can prove to relieve stress and help you feel rejuvenated. If you are not getting enough sleep, it can affect your psychological state and mental health. Lack of sleep has been shown to have negative effects on those dealing with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and more. 

Drink More Water 

One thing that is often overlooked when it comes to your overall health is water intake. We all need to drink a certain amount of water, how much exactly will depend on your height, weight, age, and activity level. However, you want to ensure that you are not getting dehydrated as dehydration can lead to problems such as mood changes and unclear thinking, both of which will only exacerbate any mental health problems that you are dealing with.  

Avoid Isolation If Possible 

While this step may be a bit harder during a pandemic, like the one we are experiencing now, but if possible, it is vital that you take time to interact with others. Humans are social creatures and reaching out to friends and family can be helpful, especially if you are already dealing with various mental health issues. Being around loved ones can help improve your mood and overall well-being.  

In Conclusion 

If you are struggling due to childhood trauma, COVID-19 isolation, work problems, or some other reason and feel as if your mental fortitude is crumbling, it is best to seek the help of a professional. While going to therapy once or a few times a week may be able to help with certain issues, there are also a number of lifestyle changes that you can make to encourage increased personal growth and help you along the way.  

    Joe G. at The Hope House

    Joe works for The Hope House, an evidence-based addiction treatment center out of Arizona. The luxury rehab facilities take a personalize approach, offering the highest quality of care to treat the root causes of addiction. At The Hope House, patients are equipped with as many tools as possible to achieve long-term sobriety.
