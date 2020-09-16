Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Life’s Lessons Through Golf

Lesson 1 – Get Aligned and Stay Aligned (part of a weekly series) My oldest daughter isn’t quite ready for golf lessons. However, I already decided that when she and her sisters are ready, I intend to be their Miyagi. Yes, I am currently binge watching Netflix’s Cobra Kai.  And yes, I am motivated by Ralph […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Lesson 1 – Get Aligned and Stay Aligned (part of a weekly series)

My oldest daughter isn’t quite ready for golf lessons. However, I already decided that when she and her sisters are ready, I intend to be their Miyagi.

Yes, I am currently binge watching Netflix’s Cobra Kai

And yes, I am motivated by Ralph Macchio’s performance – yet again.

But I always felt that golf had an ability to teach life’s lessons much like Miyagi taught through karate.

So, if you are teaching your children how to play golf or you are working to improve your own golf game, I would be honored to share with you some tips that can help lower your score and improve your life.

90% of golf and life is about how you align yourself with your target.

GOLF LESSON

Before you get set up to swing, you need to know where your target is. Be strategic with where you want to go (this will be it’s own lesson down the road).

Once you have a target, you need to set up so you are properly aligned with it.

In golf, figuring out your target is fairly easy.  Getting all of your body parts to be aligned to that target is more complicated.

Challenge #1: Have a target but find something closer to you to get aligned with. The target can be so far away that it can be tough coordinating your body it. You can think your body is properly set up but it’s really way off course. 

  • TIP: Pick a spot 1-3 feet in front of your ball that is in alignment with the further away target. The imaginary line between your ball and the spot on the ground should be in the same line with your further away target. Here is a great video on alignment.

Challenge #2: Every part of you should be aligned with your target. Your feet, knees, hips, and shoulders all are creating imaginary lines and each of those lines should be in alignment with that imaginary line on the ground (like the yellow dotted line above). Many times, people have their imaginary hip line going one way and their imaginary shoulder line going another way. This will cause your swing to be inconsistent in hitting your target (hooking it, slicing it, or over-correcting).

  • TIP: Have somebody stand behind you and tell you where your feet, knees, hips, and shoulder lines are facing. If you are by yourself at the range, take a video of yourself and see for yourself how you line up. Are your imaginary lines parallel with each other? Are they going to your desired target? 

Challenge #3: Alignment continues to be important throughout the shot Your club, at the top of the swing, should be generally pointed toward your target as well.

Tip: It’s really tough to control your body and know how all these parts of your set up and your swing are lining up. Keep testing your set up and your swing to see how everything aligns. Do this repeatedly so you can develop an accurate muscle memory.

LIFE LESSON

Having a life dream is critical to our well-being. Each of us needs something that we feel like we are aiming at (even if what we are aiming at is just a better version of our self).

To consistently move toward our life dream, we need to set up little goals right in front of us that are in alignment to that larger vision (that’s the spot on the ground).

We also need to get our virtues, interests, strengths, personality, environment, mission and those we surround ourselves with in alignment with that larger dream of ours.  If any one of those are off, life can get out of control in a hurry – just like a golf shot. Sometimes we think we are aiming in the right direction and we are actually way off.  Sometimes we think we are in alignment but really, something is off – creating a whole lot of over-correcting, inconsistency, and headache.

Developing a consistent swing just like developing a joyful and engaged life demands discipline!

It never hurts to do a little reflection or work with a partner to assess what you are aiming at in life and how well you are aligned with that vision. Without reflection or a thought partner, it’s easy to feel like we are aiming at something but really going way off course.

If you are interested in learning more about building your life dream – visit my website or our Facebook group at “Dream Trust.”  I am sharing a free course here in the Dream Trust Facebook Group where I help people gain the insight to creating and moving toward their personal life dream. 

Personal request – over the course of these blog entries, let me know if you see anything wrong in my own swing. I need all the help I can get too.

Stay tuned for next week’s tips on balance.

Ryan Grady, Life and Career Coach at Ryan Grady Coaching

Following College, I joined Teach for America and worked as a high school math teacher in the Mississippi Delta for 3 years. I had a degree in business but as a teacher, I realized that I loved working with young people. I wanted to be in education but I wasn't passionate about teaching math any longer. Without considering my options, I went back to school to earn my Master's Degree in Education Leadership. After graduate school, I went back to the classroom hoping to eventually become a principal.  While I had great results with my students throughout my teaching career, I couldn't ignore the fact that I wasn't joyful in my career and it was impacting my life. 

This left me feeling uncertain, discouraged, and anxious about my career and life. 

I was undeniably lost but I knew something better was out there for me. I decided to make an incredibly beneficial investment - I hired a Career Coach. With my coach's support and my own deep, personal reflection, I found the insight, clarity and direction that had previously escaped me. Until I started coaching, I had only followed career advice of people that I respected, but I never developed critical self-awareness skills and the confidence to find the answers within me. Coaching ultimately helped me find a path that led to career I love—working with teens / young adults and giving them tools, skills, and support to find an education and career path that aligned with their strengths, interests, and values.  

Now, as a Certified Professional Coach with nearly a decade of coaching experience with teens, young adults, and professionals experiencing the same anxiety I once faced.  

We can waste so much time in our life drifting. Coaching is a powerful approach that helps people gain personal insight and momentum to move forward with a sense of courage, confidence, and purpose. If you find yourself to be in a situation similar to what I was in, I highly recommend coaching.  It is my sincere belief that coaching will empower you through the challenges you are experiencing in this moment.  

Certifications

PCC (Professional Coach Certified) 

ICF (International Coach Federation) Member

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

HOW TO ACHIEVE PEAK PERFORMANCE

by Jose Angel Manaiza Jr
Community//

Reinventing the New You Each Day

by Olivia Lacroze
Community//

Gary Player On Translating Mastery In Golf Into Mastery Of Your Life

by Darrah Brustein

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.