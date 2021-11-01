Life’s Guardianship: Dick Hyde 🍒

It’s no secret that we secretly yearn to feel protected, nourished, and love. One gets tired of feeling unprotected, uncared for, and undesired. It becomes quite exhausting!

When it comes along, when it finally comes along, how happy we are that we don’t have to struggle alone! We all want the very foundation of security. Emotional and mental security is a sanctuary for those, who have not known it; for those who are not used to it. Who else wouldn’t want the feeling of being cared for? It’s all part of the journey of, love! No matter what fotm love may be.

Song: Someone To Watch Over Me

Coupled In Nesting Arms, For Protection That Is True

Dick Hyde

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/slyde-hyde/20976598