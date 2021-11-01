Contributor Log In
Life’s Guardianship: Dick Hyde 🍒

Finding Secure Spacing With DICK HYDE, In "Someone To Watch Over Me!" 🍒

It’s no secret that we secretly yearn to feel protected, nourished, and love. One gets tired of feeling unprotected, uncared for, and undesired. It becomes quite exhausting!

When it comes along, when it finally comes along, how happy we are that we don’t have to struggle alone! We all want the very foundation of security. Emotional and mental security is a sanctuary for those, who have not known it; for those who are not used to it. Who else wouldn’t want the feeling of being cared for? It’s all part of the journey of, love! No matter what fotm love may be.

Song: Someone To Watch Over Me

Coupled In Nesting Arms, For Protection That Is True

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/247346204506860143/

Dick Hyde

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dick_Hyde_(musician)

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/slyde-hyde/20976598

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

