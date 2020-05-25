Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Life Un-Limited!

It's Time To Unleash Your Divine Potential On The World

By
Take A Leap Of Faith
Are You Ready?

Can you remember the joyful feeling of limitless freedom and the endless possibility and carefree abandon we all once knew as children? When did we silently give our consent to settling for the mundane hum- drum existence most people call life?

Without noticing, many of us have created a default habit of submissively putting in time, shamefully counting down the daytime working hours to the end of each business day, counting the days until we finally achieve the ‘utopian’ goal of our paltry pre- allocated annual holidays!

Who decided that we should drag our often exhausted bodies from here to there, cramming more doing into less hours of being than ever before, dreading mornings as we prepare to spend our days in this groundhog reality, insanely chasing our tails in the never- ending hamster wheel of  modern life?

Survive or Thrive…….Choose!

When did we sign up to spend our entire lives struggling financially to simply put a roof over our heads, to put our children through a good education, while simultaneously attempting to fill our humble retirement pot? The silent fear of financial and personal dependence, an ever-present background threat, has cast a pervading shadow into our sub- conscious mind, poisoning the possibility of our tomorrows? When did our vision get to be so myopic, so limited and cemented into such an apologetic stranglehold of survival and struggle?

We’ve Forgotten Who We Are!

As children, we didn’t hesitate to question our capabilities. We didn’t know how to discern the difference between reality and fantasy. Our imagination knew no bounds and we lived firmly in the moment, with none of the addictive obsessive focus on the tomorrow’s which might never come, nor the repetitive enactment of the dramas of our yesterdays which could never return. We lived moment by moment in the present, without thinking!

Dare to Dream Again

People have become addicted, by and large, to obsessively focusing on anything but the present moment, the only real access we can ever hope to have to the manifestation of causal change. We have been seduced into an insomniac dream from which we are reluctant to stir, as to awaken would mean taking responsibility for the default reality we have been creating. To dare to dream of a larger vision in alignment with who we truly are as Divine co-creators, we would have to forget who we have allowed ourselves to be, as limited beings almost wholly identified with the Body Mind.

Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”            William Shakespeare  

Unmask the Mask

In these times of global transformation, we are witnessing the hunger for truth and authenticity which ultimately reveals itself when the social mask is removed and the self within is laid bare. It is the most liberating act of self- expression, to expose the true nature of our innermost being, our innate spiritual truth.

When life is lived from a commitment to this greater self, there is a clarity, an empowerment, a gratitude, and an unstoppable force for positive change called into being. Then life truly becomes a winnable game to play, and you can choose who you will be, free from the shackles of limited thinking and pre-programmed behavioural patterns.

Visualize to Materialize

Just imagine for a moment, that you are embarking on this adventure of a lifetime, the fascinating and hugely fulfilling journey home to your ideal Self – the limitless being that you already are!  Once more, let yourself feel the excitement of taking the lid off all your old thoughts of disappointment, self-denial, and silent resignation to blissfully bask in the ocean of pure possibility again.

 Remember feeling the pure lightness of being, the hopefulness which has never known limitation and the expectation which laughs in the face of adversity. Imagine facing each day knowing that you are capable of manifesting anything you can powerfully envision and experience in that very moment.

Our World is Waking Up. It is Time!

 Resist the urge to press the snooze button to stay asleep at this extraordinary opportunity of global awakening.

I dare you to grasp this invitation to start the process of Self-discovery to Unleash Your Divine Potential on the World, to Say Yes to the Real YOU!

    Author Image

    Odette Woods Agsm, PgDip Rncm, Rgn, Spiritual Coach, Author,Transformational Mentor, Master Healer, Opera Diva at Outstanding Ovations

    Odette is a Spiritual Coach, Author, Transformational Mentor, Master Healer, and Opera Diva!

    Born in Dublin but living in London, Odette is author of the  ground -breaking spiritual novel Angelo De La Vie’ , The Angel of Life’ Discover the Secrets of Living and Dying Well  solely published at present on Amazon,  due to the Corona Virus pandemic,

    While simultaneously pursuing a semi-professional,  international career singing grand opera, Odette  qualified in personal coaching and healing, initially working with peak- performers, singers, actors and public speakers and then later expanding further into wellbeing coaching in palliative care.

    With a vast wealth of real life experience in this unique area, she committed several important spiritual life lessons based on heart-warming true-life stories to pen ; lessons gained from over 25 years’ experience accompanying thousands of souls on their challenging journey through active cancer treatment and End of Life transitions.

    Odette’s mission is to awaken people to the illusion of identification with the body mind, to empower and inspire people to restore our lost human values, leading to the emancipation of the human spirit to transcend fear and limitation.

    Other publications include:

    Holy God Speaks to John’ A children’s book  with ’A Universal Message for All Children Encouraging a Personal Relationship with God as Love’

    and  e-Book Cancer Diagnosis – A New Way Forward

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    A Lesson On Leisure Time

    by Rob Hill
    Community//

    Mastering Mediocrity: How We Get Stuck

    by Jenna Irving
    Community//

    Make Your Imagination Work For You

    by Scott Livingston

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.