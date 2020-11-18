Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Life Skills Learned From Horse Riding

Lacy Hawkins shares some life skills that you'll learn through riding.

Horseback riding is not likely to be the first activity you would think of that gives you valuable life skills. However, learning how to ride and take care of a horse can prepare you for many situations in life, and it can help your demeanor in difficult situations. These are some of the skills that are well-developed by spending time with horses.

Patience

Training a horse and developing a relationship with it does not happen overnight. You must spend weeks, or even months with a horse before it becomes accustomed to your presence. Learning to ride is also a long-term task, as there are many steps along the way. Horse riders know that there are few things that are immediate when it comes to horses, so patience becomes a way of life.

Physical Aptitude

Physical ability is necessary to be successful as a horseback rider. By learning to ride, you can learn other physical skills, such as good posture, control over various parts of your body, and how to keep your body relaxed, while remaining alert in case of danger. There are few equestrians who do not improve in their physical aptitude after riding for a long period of time.

Cooperation

Working with a horse is not a one-way street. Horses have minds of their own, and if they decide they refuse to do something, there are few things you can do to convince them otherwise. Cooperation is key to a successful horse relationship, and the kind of cooperation learned at the stables can be applied to other areas of life. At its core, cooperation is a form of problem solving, which is a useful skill in every aspect of life.

Responsibility

Taking care of a horse is a big undertaking. They need to be fed, watered, groomed, exercised, and loved. Horse care can take up several hours each day, in many ways acting as a part-time job. Horse owners will learn responsibility, as there is no calling in sick or letting something slide to tomorrow. Horses are living beings that need consistent care, and making sure they are taken good care of can help a person learn to be responsible in other ways.

Horse riding is not just a fun pastime; it can be a useful activity for learning skills that will carry on throughout life.

This article was originally published at LacyHawkins.net.

    Lacy Hawkins, General Overseer at Church of the Latter Rain

    Based in Texas, Lacy Hawkins is the General Overseer of the Church of the Latter Rain. Horses are one of his favorite hobbies. He has spent much of his life in the saddle, and though he no longer rides at this point, he still enjoys spending time with his horses and sharing his wisdom.  He believes we can learn a lot from these beautiful animals!

