Life lessons to learn from Keanu Reeves

If you think you having the worst life experience ever and you want to throw in the towel. That feeling is natural, but you don't need it, Motivate yourself with lesions to learn from Hollywood actor, Keanu Reeves.

By

Keanu Reeves, a popular Hollywood actor, producer, musician, meme, conspiracy theorist, and an introvert has lots of life lessons one can learn from. He is best known for the hit movie, John Wick. You probably aren’t popular with movies if you have not heard of the movie, John Wick

From gaining fame to losing those closest to him, Keanu Reeves’ story is arguably more interesting than any of the roles he has played in his long acting career. He seems to have experienced more extremes than any one person could handle.

Here are five lessons we can learn from Keanu’s extraordinary life, and apply to our life to enjoy it bette

A Difficult Start Does Not Define The Rest Of Your Life.

Keanu was born in 1964 in Beirut, Lebanon to an English mother Patricia Bond (née Taylor) and Hawaiian father Samuel Nowlin Reeves. When he was three-years-old his father was found guilty and was sent to prison for selling heroin at Hilo International Airport, abandoned their family.

He attended four high schools in the space of five years including Etobicoke School of the Arts, which he was expelled from.

Keanu was often far better at sports than his academic studies, possibly due to his dsylexia – a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.

A Generous Spirit Can Be More Rewarding Than Riches

After Keanu made $110 million from the movie, The Matrix, He reportedly gave a huge part to the special effects team and costume design department. He also bought the entire stunt team their own Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Let Passion Drive You, Not Money

He dismissed $11 million to be in the Speed sequel or a chance to star alongside Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino in the 1995 movie Heat. Instead Keanu chose to partake in a small production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet at Manitoba Theatre Centre in Winnipeg, Canada.

Its simple, don’t let your reason for doing a job be based on only the benefits.

You Will Lose People, But Do Not Lose Yourself.

Through Parenthood film, Keanu met a man who became one of his greatest friends: River Phoenix. They starred in “I Love You To Death” and in “My Own Private Idaho”. The spent most of their time together, but Keanu lost Pheonix to heroin intoxication.

When Keanu began production on The Matrix, he met Jennifer Syme and they fell in love. They were expecting their baby in 1999, but she was born lifeless. The couple split due to grief. 2 years later, Jennifer was found dead behind wheels. Police found several prescription bottles in her car, whilst toxicologists found a concoction of cocaine, clonzepam and cyclobenzaprine in her system.

Onyike, Chief Editor at Thrill NG

Hi, I'm a content creator for Thrill NG where I profile top personalities of influence in the society.

