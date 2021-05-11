Life Lessons Learned Through Sports | Barry Kornfeld

Sports have a valuable impact on the youth of the world, teaching them valuable life lessons. Some would argue that the most important life lessons can be learned from the world of sports.

The opinion of sports has been skewed over the years, with people focusing more on winning than the lessons it can bring. Yet, there will always be those who understand the importance. Such as the schools that make a point of weaving sports into their curriculums.

It’s Okay to Make Mistakes

One of the most important lessons we can learn from sports is that it is okay to make mistakes. It’s what humans do. Sure, sometimes those mistakes can feel like the biggest thing in the world, but at the end of the day, they’re simply a moment in our past.

In truth, it’s up to the parents, coaches, and teammates to help drive this lesson home. The focus should be on improving or preventing that mistake from happening again – not harping on what has already been done.

Practice Makes Perfect

There are very few people who can pick up a new sport and instantly be perfect at it. Sports teach children (and adults) how to be patient, practice, and work for the skills they so desperately desire.

Playing with Others

Team sports force children and adults to learn how to get along with one another. A strong team is full of players who know how to work together, share the moments, and succeed. It’s the true meaning of teamwork and an important lesson that nobody should be skipping out on.

Commitment

Being dedicated to a sport takes commitment; heading out to practices regularly, making time for solo practice, learning the rules, attending games. All of it adds up, taking time away from other aspects of our lives.

It also teaches about commitment and the cost of that commitment. Likewise, it teaches those that are dedicated to their sport about the rewards of that very commitment.

Accountability

Likewise, sports teach us about accountability. Your entire team can and will depend on you. Much like commitment, when you’re a part of a team, some expectations come with it. A person will be held accountable for their actions when they function as a larger whole.

Setting Goals

Sports can teach children of all ages about setting – and achieving – goals. Setting a goal gives a person something finite to reach. It has structure and gives them a reason to keep on trying and keep pushing.

This article was originally published on BarryKornfeld.org