Life Lessons from an Entrepreneurial Titan

Dillon Kivo is an American entrepreneur, Amazon best-selling author, keynote speaker, and one of the country’s prominent media tycoon and thought leader who started the global digital media platform, Kivo Daily Magazine. He is the CEO and Founder of Authority Titans, helping executives and business owners find their competitive edge and help them dominate the digital space by sharing unique and impactful stories through public relations, advertising, and social media marketing.

For years, he has worked with up-and-coming entrepreneurs, successful business moguls, top artists like Ice Cube, athletes like Ryan Sheckler, and the NBA and NFL players to elevate their authority and establish their digital footprint, and position them for success. Kivo and his work have since been featured by Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur, Huffington Post, and other world-renowned publications. Because of his hand in many prominent people’s success, he is advising some of the most iconic Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, non-profit organizations, and executives.

He was behind the first CBD company, cbdMD, to go public at the NYSE and, as the Director of PR, became the first person in the world to publicize a CBD company on a billboard in Times Square, NYC. The US Reporter has also honored him as one of the “Top 30 Under 30.”

Kivo is not only an entrepreneur, but he is also a writer, co-authoring a marketing book along some of the biggest names in the industry, The Growth Hacking Book, which won him an award for Amazon Best Selling Author. He has also been mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and is a sought-after speaker engaging large audiences in different stages as well as different universities across the country. His genuine and powerful mission of empowering entrepreneurs by giving them the platform to share their voice as an expert in the industry has made him one of the country’s top media magnates.

Take a closer look at this interview with Kivo in which he reveals his journey and valuable life lessons that led to his growth, unstoppable mindset, and success.

Tell us your name and a little about yourself.

I am Dillon Kivo. Most known as the man behind Kivo Daily Magazine, a global digital media platform focused on business, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership read around the world by startup founders, serial entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. I am also the CEO and Founder of Authority Titans, empowering executives and business owners to find their competitive edge and help them dominate the digital space by sharing unique and impactful stories through public relations, advertising, and social media marketing. I’ve worked with entrepreneurs, successful business moguls, top artists like Ice Cube, athletes like Ryan Sheckler, and the NBA and NFL players to elevate their authority, establish their digital footprint and position them for success. I am on a mission of empowering entrepreneurs by giving them the platform to share their voice as an expert in the industry.

What exactly does your company do?

At Authority Titans, we elevate authority by establishing and growing your digital footprint. I believe that social proof and trust is one of the most important things you can establish with a potential customer, client, and even communities, and so we are here to help brands get recognized for the achievements and accomplishments they’ve made, helping them set off a domino effect of new opportunities in their career and business.

What were the biggest challenges you have faced, and how did you overcome them?

Before becoming who I am today, I found it hard to get taken seriously. Nobody had heard of me, and I didn’t have the track record or repertoire to fall back on. It’s so difficult to get people to pay attention to you. So I strived hard to build up my social media, get published, and I networked with all the right people. When on the road to building something great, it can be easy to fall into the trap of self-limiting beliefs. That’s what happened to me, and I constantly had the feeling that there was a ceiling of success over my head. But I managed to break through these feelings and the chains of self-doubt. Only then was I able to achieve the success that I did.

What piece of advice do you wish someone had given you at the start of your career?

The most important characteristic to my success is my optimism. Despite the obstacles and the challenges I’ve had to overcome, I never once lost my positivity that everything would work itself out in the end. In life, one of the biggest saboteurs you can encounter is yourself. Unless you start believing in yourself and your capabilities, you can easily succumb to feelings of self-doubt and step away from the path of success. Being enthusiastic and optimistic about my chances, and my goal was exactly what I needed to succeed.

Who are your biggest influences and people you admire, and why?

Tony Robbins has easily become one of my biggest influences. His struggles and how he unapologetically chased his dreams inspired me to do what I do and allowed me to constantly think there is no impossible if I want to make it. Besides the struggle we share, we also share the same goal of helping individuals and businesses succeed. With Kivo Daily Magazine and Authority Titans, both of these businesses are anchored in the vision of empowering people to succeed.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

I believe in the team that I have right now who have worked so hard to help me build everything. It also began with mentors I met along the way who gave me a way of looking at life the way I do now. Their insights allowed me to persevere, and no matter what challenges may come my way, I will work harder to be better, and that shaped me.

What do you see as your greatest success in life?

I think it’s the ability to be empathetic towards the success of others and show my authentic self. The reason why I do what I do now is to empower and help those who want to build success. If I see them reach success step by step, those are little wins for me. If I see them work hard to reach that pinnacle, it pushes me to become better to help more people and empower more people towards their journey to success. More importantly, to inspire others to embrace their authentic self by genuinely being myself in this world. And that success is better than any millions around the globe.

How can people follow your journey? Please list your social media URLs