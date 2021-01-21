Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Life Isn’t What It’s Supposed to Be and That’s Okay

The media has brainwashed us into thinking and believing we’re not enough. When I say media, I’m referring to all of it. TV shows, commercials, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube videos, and the other stuff sustained by an algorithm.

We’re told to buy more. Look for more. Be more.

Have you ever stopped and asked yourself, “Will it ever be enough?”

One of my favorite authors, Glennon Doyle, refers to the media frenzy as ‘porn’ because she believes we’ll never live up to the glitz and glam. Initially I chuckled at the figurative expression, but soberly paused when I replayed the metaphor in my head. There is an uncanny amount of truth and depth that exists within that comparison.

Think about how many influencers on social media you follow. They’re either selling you something or their filmed actions (and set up) are subconsciously conditioning you into thinking you aren’t enough. Your Christmas décor wasn’t enough, so buy this. You’re not good enough because you can’t do this thing, so try these shoes. You aren’t thin enough, so you should exercise more and buy this equipment. You would look cuter, if you bought this outfit.

The TV shows and ads you watch are pushing a new book, a new movie, or a new apparel item. If you’re doubting this, look up the term product placement, and assess your recent purchases. I promise, you’ve been duped.

All of this ‘porn’ is making you feel like your life isn’t what it’s supposed to be. Is that because your life isn’t supposed to fit into a figurative ideal? Your life is created by your identity and that is one-of-a-kind. We are not meant to fit into a manufactured description.

Experiences change you. Seasons mold you. The tears you’ve cried, the laughs you’ve belted out, the anguish you’ve felt, the sadness that broke your heart, the joy that freed you, and the messiness that worked itself out made you into who you are today. And, because we are evolving beings we will continue to change and be unconformable to the constraints that media places on all of us.

Now to the question of “Will it ever be enough?” If your answer is no, why is that? Is it because you’re blinded by materialism and the fictitious persona you’ve tricked yourself into believing? If your answer is yes, are you being honest with yourself? Because remember, a pig wearing lipstick is still a pig.

The reality is you are enough. Accept that, as odd as that may sound. Stop consciously and subconsciously searching for the next thing to buy, in hopes of transformation and stature. Do yourself a favor and shut off the ‘porn’. Stop scrolling on Instagram, stop being spammed with those products on Facebook, quit watching the shows that make you feel inferior, and silence the people selling you stuff you don’t need. Put yourself in time out and reflect. Life isn’t what it’s supposed to be and that’s okay!

Angela Guzman, Professional Wordsmither

I believe in the power of words. Inspiring others through my writings and sharing the words of others is my passion. I'm also a fan of iced coffee and naps.

