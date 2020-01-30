Life is Your Teacher!

Last Friday on the airwaves, the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show – did something never before done in the shows five year history! I had wanted another person to step into the #LivingFearlessly hotseat by assuming the role of me as the interviewer, while I assumed the role of interviewee. Given that I am graciously sought out by many fellow radio/podcast hosts for interview opportunities; whereby I am the one on the other side of the microphone…I thought it would be wonderful to replicate that same experience on my own show.



I provide you with this insight, only because the switch-up to this particular show was not at all due to the re-telling of my own story. Given that I consistently elect to be a transparent, open-book person…I can assure you of my ‘story’ (as in the backstory) already being well ‘out there’. My intention was to provide an opportunity for someone else to do something uniquely different outside of their norm, and perhaps even outside their own comfort zone. Afterall, is this not what #LivingFearlessly is all about?!



Not unlike myself, and certainly not at all surprising…Brad Bruce instantly dove deep, and did so upon hearing the words, “You Are Live.” For what the two of us have experienced in our individual journeys – we do not do light and fluffy nor do we entertain the superficialities of anything. I am exceptionally tapped into what the loyal listeners and the podcast subscribers have come to expect from myself and my guests of each week these past five years, and quite truthfully – they are the ones who have put Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald on the global map. Therefore; to offer anything less than wholehearted depth – would not only be counter-intuitive to who I am and to who Brad Bruce is…but it would also be an insult to the emotional intelligence of the loyal listeners and the podcast subscribers.



On more than a few occasions, I had remarked at how incredibly impressed I was with Brad for his thought-provoking questions. In a few particular instances throughout the course of the interview, I found myself silently thinking, that I too would have asked the very same question had the roles been reversed. Brad and I both recognize, honour and fully embrace that vulnerability is a strength – not a weakness. There was no stone left unturned or subject matter untouched. It was the real-deal, no-holds-barred conversation. Even when I thought we were already delving deep; Brad took it up another notch! To say that I was super pleased and immensely grateful; would be nothing shy of an understatement.

After the interview had come to a close, I had processed the smorgasbord of yumminess, which Brad and myself had deliciously embarked upon. Even more so than before we took the airwaves, I had come to have a richer appreciation for why people would resonate and respond so favourably to Brad. He is thoughtful, charismatic, dynamic, and truly a delight to work with. The propensity of Brad’s questions coupled with his proclivity to meticulousness – offered me deeper insight into his soul. He is a wonderful human being, who does so much for his community, his clients, and his colleagues. Brad’s work ethic and level of professionalism is beyond stellar!



I am eternally grateful for any opportunity ever bestowed upon me; whereby my growth and development is further expanded upon. As a staunch student of life, I am eager to learn from every person I have ever received the privilege to interface with. I have learned much from Brad, and continue to do so as we continue to cultivate and nurture our synergistic business partnership. Brad’s heart and soul is the cornerstone of his success. I truly believe this!



Brad…for all the ways you continue to be of tireless service to the collective, and beautifully done so I might add due to the myriad of ways uniquely signature to who you are – I want to thank you! Your servant leadership and kindness is vastly appreciated our friend! Keep Shining!



On behalf of Brad and myself, we wish to express our whole-hearted gratitude to those of you who are kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We wish to extend our appreciation to you for listening to our invigorating discussion with one another via the enclosed podcast link. For anyone within the #ThriveGlobal Community who wishes to initiate contact with either or both Brad and/or myself outside of this amazing platform…we would be only too happy to connect with you, and to assist you in any which way you deem to be a suitable fit! It would be an honour and our privilege to be of further service to you! Thank you one and all!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS BRAD BRUCE?!

Brad Bruce is the founder and CEO of WarriorMind Media and a professional speaker With over fifteen years of experience in leadership, team development and revenue growth experience – Brad brings a unique blend of achievements to the organizations he works with and helps build.

When Brad is not working on business, you can find Brad working closely with his community and the work he does with Dan’s Legacy. A local nonprofit that focuses on at-risk and troubled youth with major life barriers. You can find out more about them at: www.danslegacy.com.



Brad began this journey into self-development and coaching over eighteen years ago. Brad landed himself an executive leadership position at the age of twenty-years old, while quickly climbing the corporate ladder. At that particular juncture of Brad’s career, he quickly realized that he wasn’t only responsible for himself but was in fact responsible for overseeing a team comprised of over eighty employees.



Brad knew that he had to develop himself in many areas in order to continue on the path toward fully harnessing his own potential for success. Initially, Brad had no idea for how best to navigate this for himself until the day he met his first of many mentors.



This would springboard Brad into launching a career of self-development and self-improvement, training, and education. Since then, Brad has mentored and coached hundreds of people in addition to investing thousands of hours into receiving top notch training and coaching, which he generously shares with others.



The pathway for Brad’s journey was birthed out of his own story; encompassing the darkness of mental health and addiction to the shining light of recovery. Once upon a time…Brad found himself in a deep pit of despair with no one and nowhere to turn to due to depression, anxiety and eventually drug addiction.



Brad was faced with two truths – either go to the bitter end – or come out fighting for his life. Fortunately, Brad chose the latter.



Brad has helped countless men and women navigate through their tough journey from darkness to light. Advanced training in Jungian shadow work, Mindfulness-Based Behaviour Therapy, and other behavioural therapy models has been Brad’s specific areas of chosen focus. Many years devoted to education, personal and professional development inclusive of Mindfulness Meditation Practices, the extensive studying of multiple forms of Buddhism, Hinduism, and Yoga – has been profoundly instrumental for Brad achieving great success and lasting change. WAY TO GO, BRAD!!!