Life Is Unpredictable – Learn To Accept It

Does Planning Work Every Time in Life?

There are basically two kinds of people you can categorize on the basis of attitude towards their day-to-day tasks and activities. One group includes the people who are pretty concerned and particular about each and everything going on in their lives. And the other group of people includes the ones who take everything very lightly.

It is no doubt that planning in life is required to a very large extent but life offers us with certain unpredictable situations that planning doesn’t work really. Life is unpredictable.

One moment things are going okay, next moment your world gets turned upside down…then you blink and you find yourself in a room filled with rainbows and cupcakes. But that’s okay… ’cause things would get a bit boring if they became predictable.

Which is why you have to remind yourself that-

1. The world is not perfect; neither are you.

2. Unpredictable is actually normal.

3. Just keep going, because each day is a gift.

Elements of Strength-

Life consists of different challenges be they mental, emotional or physical. No one said life would be easy but we can definitely make it better. The elements of strength which empowers us to lead a magnificent life:

Hold on to your willpower

Be confident of your abilities

Don’t accept or allow self-pity

Pain is a big motivator if you accept it

Respect yourself

Wipe out the words ‘why me’ from your mind

The Unpredictability Adds Flavor and this needs to be Realized

As it is quite rightly said, ‘Acceptance is the key to happiness’, let that be any situation. Living in the present along with acceptance ability is the need of the hour.

We must realize the fact that the unpredictability adds flavor to our lives; without the various uncertainties in the life, we fail to value it to the proper extent and it loses its meaning as well. So, start to believe that life is unpredictable and let go of the planned life and accept the one that comes to you.

Life is Meant to be Lived in the Present

You will have no questions on the notion that the actual beauty of life is felt when we start to live in the present, without concentrating on anything about the past or the future.

As the life is unpredictable, you will have no idea on what is coming next and how to react to it. But not to dwell in these things is the best solution possible. Through this, you get to feel the essence of life.

Everyone will agree that life is unpredictable and many times we are put to the test by it. This is the time when we can marshal all our abilities and our willpower to taste victory. Though the level of will power, confidence and tolerance differ from person to person, this spark is definitely there in each one of us.

Keep this spark alive within yourself and strengthen it each moment so that you can sail through the rough situations smoothly.

Life is Unpredictable – Accept life as it comes

Recently I was watching a reality show when a girl with one leg appeared on stage. When asked what will she do, she announced, “I will dance.” Judges were surprised how anybody could dance with just one leg and without any support. When she started dancing everyone was amazed.

The audience shouted. The judges stood up and clapped for her courage, her strength and her zeal. This was a positive vision towards life that encouraged her to accept life’s challenges. Neither the girl on the reality show, nor the famous classical dancer Sudha Chandran could have imagined in their wildest dreams that such an unpredictable moment will come their way, yet it wasn’t until after Chandran lost her leg that she became a dancer and was catapulted to world-wide fame for the one thing no one believed she could do: dance.

Your vision towards life

The magnitude of your vision will decide whether your life is beautiful or not. The choice is always in your hand. An aunt of mine always replies “Going Strong” whenever you ask her how she is. Even in an extremely unfavorable circumstance she would always reply with a smiling face, saying, “I am going strong.”

We have to enjoy our present moment, the gift of today and not worry about all the things that “could” happen.

When something unexpected does occur in your life, good or bad, it’s OK if it throws you off your game. If it’s favorable, bask in the excitement and joy this unexpected event brought you. We have to enjoy the good things that happen and give them the time they deserve. Don’t just brush them away, celebrate them.