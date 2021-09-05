Life Is Still Beautiful: Louis Armstrong #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

Life’s beauties are eternal. Even in the midst of chaos, instability, and nations in turmoil, life is still beautiful! There is the saying that life goes on! Well, not only does it go on, but it continues to glitter. Life is an oasis. The Earth will always re-birth, herself. Honestly, it’s up to humanity to align ourselves with her purpose. Either we elevate, or we eradicate. It’s up to us. Just know that the Earth will always be, in existence.

Going back to the older days, when music was of a particular taste, we remember songs such as, “What A Wonderful World!” One of the legends of Black America’s gardens moves through these current times. His voice is needed more than ever. So much is happening in the world. Many things are happening in the world. Natural disasters. War. Disease. Poverty. Things seem out of control. What is humanity to do? What are nations to do?

One of the worse kind of emotions are centered around helplessness. When you feel unable to do anything, there is a kind of agony, which spirals out of control. The feeling of powerless is a painful despair. It is almost equated to defeat. Helplessness equates to almost giving up. It’s not to say that a person should give up. However, such is the energy, which comes into play. Well, now wasn’t that fun?

When it comes to living in a state of chaos, there is something we can always do. For one, we can observe the beauties of life. There is something we can always find beauty in. There is someone we can always experience beauty, with! Always! Lastly, the very act of living is a sweetness, in itself. No doubt about that. Every day, there is something (and someone) beautiful we can find. It all depends on where we focus our attention on.

Every day, from the very moment we awake, life whispers such gentle words. Life brings a precious nectar to our bedside. From every phone call with a family member, to the fresh air enriching us in the morning, life is beautiful. The morning sun spreads her delicate rays; anointing us with nature’s vitamins. Babies are born. Weddings are held. Furthermore, love is always blossoming in the air. Oh, yes! It’s a wonderful world.

As we move during those current times, let us remember one thing. You are reading this! And, that’s a wonderful thing!

Louis Armstrong