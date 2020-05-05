Life is Bound by Accidents, Diseases, Losses Despite Advances in Technology

Life has not moved an inch away from accidents, diseases, losses despite advances in technology and other economic and scientific innovations. Death is still an enigma despite the fact that we have accepted it as inevitable.

To explore this is fundamental inquiry.

The world arises by your being conscious of it. You and the world is a singular process, is the Total Field.

Senses see, touch, listen and so on, breathing in and out is going on, there is memory and imagination and thoughts arising in the mind. This is the format of Life.

Even the idea of God or ‘who created this Universe’ arises as thinking, that is, within this format.

But how life is operated?

This is again thinking. The life process is from moment to moment which includes your memory, imagination, thinking.

What you feel – sadness, happiness, confusion, irritation and so on, it is all within the process. You can not run away from what you experience. The error has entered the human mind that it should stay pleased, relieved all the time. The idea of God is also used as a relief seeking device. Thus all inquiry is stopped. For those who believe or not believe, it is simply becomes an idea to seek relief by believing or rejecting.

Once you notice this – you are one with the endless, restless process of life.

You begin to see ‘what is True’.

You and the world is one process. Mind posits as if there is something ‘other than’ this process, something ‘apart’ from this process, simply to seek relief from what it does not like in this process. Once it sees that the uneasiness of facing the disliked can not be thrown out of the mind – Totality is realised.