“Life is all about taking risks”, says Danny Dhillon

Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, aka Danny Dhillon, was born in the Kalanour area of Gurdaspur on 11th January 1991. Further was raised in Chandigarh and finished his graduation from Chitkara University in Chandigarh. He presently lives in New York, USA. His hobbies include singing, composing, acting, and weightlifting. His adoration for music and singing drove him to make his own record label known as “Funky Fox Studios”. He has made many different genres of songs to date.

Additionally, he has been working for the Infosys organization for the last nine years filling in as a Team Lead. His top favorite Punjabi artist is Satinder Satraj. He added that he respects and anticipated to meet the late American professional basketball player, Kobe Bryant, who consistently had an uplifting mentality towards his life.

Further, Dhillon discusses his life goals stating, “My goal is to make an NGO that helps people with educational and monetary needs.” He is a vocalist, an entertainer, a social laborer, and an engineer. This shows his capabilities, talent, and skills in performing various tasks.

Dhillon shares his message to the public that nothing is outlandish. At the end of the day, you can achieve what you want, provided you never give up on your dreams/ goals. Likewise, he asks his fans to remain positive and be grounded. He accepts that the best conviction he had was to be positive and have trust in God.

Dhillon referenced that his solidarity has been consistently towards his loved ones, who motivate him constantly. He always remembers to refer his fans to continually give him a shout out while staying close by in every circumstance.

Adding on, Dhillon said his life is about a battle from an engineer to an artist. He said, “To accomplish my dreams, I faced the challenge by channelizing my vocation from innovation to media outlet, all these were testing battles. I took a sip of positive-tea and continued moving forward.”