“Life is all about taking risks”, says Danny Dhillon

Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, famously aka “Danny Dhillon” says “Life is all about taking risks”. This post covers his journey and battle from an engineer to an artist.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Danny Dhillon

Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, aka Danny Dhillon, was born in the Kalanour area of Gurdaspur on 11th January 1991. Further was raised in Chandigarh and finished his graduation from Chitkara University in Chandigarh. He presently lives in New York, USA. His hobbies include singing, composing, acting, and weightlifting. His adoration for music and singing drove him to make his own record label known as “Funky Fox Studios”. He has made many different genres of songs to date.

Additionally, he has been working for the Infosys organization for the last nine years filling in as a Team Lead. His top favorite Punjabi artist is Satinder Satraj. He added that he respects and anticipated to meet the late American professional basketball player, Kobe Bryant, who consistently had an uplifting mentality towards his life.

Further, Dhillon discusses his life goals stating, “My goal is to make an NGO that helps people with educational and monetary needs.” He is a vocalist, an entertainer, a social laborer, and an engineer. This shows his capabilities, talent, and skills in performing various tasks.

Dhillon shares his message to the public that nothing is outlandish. At the end of the day, you can achieve what you want, provided you never give up on your dreams/ goals. Likewise, he asks his fans to remain positive and be grounded. He accepts that the best conviction he had was to be positive and have trust in God.

Dhillon referenced that his solidarity has been consistently towards his loved ones, who motivate him constantly. He always remembers to refer his fans to continually give him a shout out while staying close by in every circumstance.

Adding on, Dhillon said his life is about a battle from an engineer to an artist. He said, “To accomplish my dreams, I faced the challenge by channelizing my vocation from innovation to media outlet, all these were testing battles. I took a sip of positive-tea and continued moving forward.”

    Anjali P Jith

    Anjali Prabhanjanan, Content Writer & Digital Marketing Consultant, HubSpot Certified Content Marketer at Thrive Global

    Content Writer & Digital Marketing Consultant, Thinker, Researcher, Social Media Specialist, Human Sending Positive Vibes at Your Mind Hub and The Creative Junks

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

