Life is about going forward says graduate of 2020

We have often heard that in life success and failure both are the two sides of the same coin.

The year 2020 has shown us a lot to swallow.

With covid, economies tanked and jobs gone.

Millions and Billions of people sunk in despair and gloom

Our soul asked how much more I can take, How much more I can stand.

This is a story of me an engineering student graduating in 2020 who is full of hopes for the upcoming future.

But who would have known that I have to face such hardship along with other millions of people graduating this year.

I was placed as a Software Developer in a fine company with a decent salary.

Getting my first paycheck gave me a new experience of life. This was the day when I felt more confident, more independent.

This was the beginning of 2020 for me.

But as few months went by and covid-19 became a global pandemic.

The whole nation went to a complete lockdown. I was laid off like others in this tragedy.

I felt sad and miserable. I was sinking deep into depression.

Who is to blame?

Someone will say it’s my company’s fault, others will say bad luck due to covid.

Well, I can not blame others. Whatever happens, happens for good

After sitting at home locked from the outside world for a month slowly my depression was vanishing. I was getting bored at home.

Then a small change happened inside.

I resolved to learn any skill that can make me survive at least, even though I was with my parents totally dependent on them.

I had some interest in designing and started watching web designing.

Then I tried on Fiverr, made a gig, and miraculously I landed on some work.

I tried to give my best to this gig. Luckily my first client became a very good friend.

Then I started approaching friends. Next, I was able to make some money even though it was little but was enough so that I can survive.

Surely the saying “You lose when you stop fighting” worked here.

I didn’t gave up and was continuously discovering new skills every day.

Only a few days are left to the year 2020.

And here I am working on providing content writing + web designing services to my client.

I even started my own technology blog DisplayOwl where I write on display technologies, TV and Monitor guides.

Within 1 year I switched my career from Software Developer to Digital Marketer

Conclusion

This is the gist of what I have gone from in the year 2020. I hope the ones who are yet to recover from the covid-19 depression find my story inspiring.

I have learned a very strong lesson to never give up in life.

Surely the universe listens to those who dare to ask for more