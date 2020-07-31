Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Life is a short – live it up!

As a wife, mother, and entrepreneur in my late 30’s I juggle more responsibilities than I can count. Enter the Coronavirus pandemic, mandated social distancing and online schooling and most would expect me to have a meltdown. And yet, this year I feel more at peace than ever before. And that is 100% attributed to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As a wife, mother, and entrepreneur in my late 30’s I juggle more responsibilities than I can count. Enter the Coronavirus pandemic, mandated social distancing and online schooling and most would expect me to have a meltdown.

And yet, this year I feel more at peace than ever before. And that is 100% attributed to the inner work I have been doing – working on my mindset, practicing mindfulness, meditating, eradicating limiting beliefs, replacing them with positive affirmations, taking time to visualize my goals and then manifesting those into existence. It has been an exciting year!

I wish I could go back and tell my younger self that although I was excellent at crushing goals, I really needed to spend more time on discovering who I was and becoming the best version of that I could be.

As I have become more comfortable in my own skin and willing to embrace my gifts, flaws and the ever-evolving path that I’m on, my life has opened up. I am excited and passionate to wake up every day, love those around me, build my business to the empire I know it will be, and even stumble through challenges – because those are the moments I truly learn about myself and what I’m made of.

I no longer expect perfection in life. And quite frankly, I would rather go against the grain than just do what others are doing because they’re doing it.

I think life should be joyous and feel good. Sure some times will be tough and we all face challenges, but it life goes so fast – don’t we want to enjoy it?

If you love to travel – then travel! If you love to paint – then paint! If you love to play the harmonica, then by all means do that! When you live a life full of passion and love, you are doing it right! You can always figure out how to make money doing what you love. But you’ll never get back the soul-sucking years that you spent working a job you hated.

I am so thankful to be out of the corporate world now doing what I love! I get to work with amazing women who are following their dreams. But if I could go back, I would have started doing what I loved many years ago.

So start now! Go after what you want now! Life is short and there’s no time to waste!

Michele Duhigg, Mindset Coach at Duhigg Coaching & Consulting

Michele Duhigg is a certified life coach who specializes in mindset, law of attraction and
manifestation techniques. She works with high-achieving female professionals and business
owners to break down the barriers that are holding them back to live their best lives now!

Michele was named 2020 Woman of Influence by Amazing Women Media and will be featured in Thriving Women Magazine, 2020 Amazing Women of Influence book and is co-authoring the book, You Can Have It All, which is set to be released later this year.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Redefining Success

by Glendalynn Dixon
Wisdom//

How I Came to Terms With Life Getting in the Way of My Goals

by Buffer
Work Smarter//

When Goals and Plans Are Eclipsed by Survival Mode

by Buffer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.