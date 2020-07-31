Life is a short – live it up!

As a wife, mother, and entrepreneur in my late 30’s I juggle more responsibilities than I can count. Enter the Coronavirus pandemic, mandated social distancing and online schooling and most would expect me to have a meltdown.

And yet, this year I feel more at peace than ever before. And that is 100% attributed to the inner work I have been doing – working on my mindset, practicing mindfulness, meditating, eradicating limiting beliefs, replacing them with positive affirmations, taking time to visualize my goals and then manifesting those into existence. It has been an exciting year!

I wish I could go back and tell my younger self that although I was excellent at crushing goals, I really needed to spend more time on discovering who I was and becoming the best version of that I could be.

As I have become more comfortable in my own skin and willing to embrace my gifts, flaws and the ever-evolving path that I’m on, my life has opened up. I am excited and passionate to wake up every day, love those around me, build my business to the empire I know it will be, and even stumble through challenges – because those are the moments I truly learn about myself and what I’m made of.

I no longer expect perfection in life. And quite frankly, I would rather go against the grain than just do what others are doing because they’re doing it.

I think life should be joyous and feel good. Sure some times will be tough and we all face challenges, but it life goes so fast – don’t we want to enjoy it?

If you love to travel – then travel! If you love to paint – then paint! If you love to play the harmonica, then by all means do that! When you live a life full of passion and love, you are doing it right! You can always figure out how to make money doing what you love. But you’ll never get back the soul-sucking years that you spent working a job you hated.

I am so thankful to be out of the corporate world now doing what I love! I get to work with amazing women who are following their dreams. But if I could go back, I would have started doing what I loved many years ago.

So start now! Go after what you want now! Life is short and there’s no time to waste!