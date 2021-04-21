Life is a marathon not a race !!

Everyone one of us are rushing towards something in their life. Without knowing or unknowing they are missing many things in life. Where we are running ? where we are going ? Are we living our life purposefully? No…

Days are moving like roller coaster similarly we too.. Remember life is not a race we can’t run fast, win & stop or we run slow withdraw from the race & stop. Either thing not possible in life. We have to run, move till the end. We can’t stop after getting succeed in any part of our life. We have to live our whole life with smooth movement. Without having grudges, without disturbing others, without having negativity in the mind. If suppose we carry those things we can’t run more because that weight pull you down for sure. Living life is an art it won’t come over night. For marathon we need more practice to run. Life is similar to marathon it needs more practices in every aspects of life. Taking care of body, mind, family, economy, career so many…. Lets learn to move smooth. Better stop running, rushing…