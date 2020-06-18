Life In The Time of Coronavirus

What follows is the most sensible, rational and factual explanation and advice I have seen so far on CVID19. I hope you will take time to read it all. The source is a well-respected doctor: Dr. Faheem Younus (whom I have quoted in previous columns). He is Head of the Infectious Disease Clinic at the University of Maryland, USA. It is important we understand clinical facts as well as the quote taken from another doctor, a psychologist which for me is equally, if not more, significant because it seems that mental and emotional health has thus far ranked very low with the ‘experts’ or those in positions of power who are directing the response to this virus.

1. We will live with Covid19 for many, many months. Let’s not deny it or panic. Let’s not make life unnecessarily difficult. Let us learn to be happy and live with that fact.

2. The virus will not reduce its effect in the summer. It’s tropical summer in Brazil, Africa, and southern Asia but the virus is spreading rapidly.

3. You cannot destroy Covid19 viruses that have penetrated the cells by drinking too much water, you will just go to the toilet often.

4. Washing hands and keeping a distance of 2 meters (6 feet) is the best method of protecting against the virus. If you don’t have a Covid19 patient at home, there is no need to disinfect the surfaces in the house.

5. Cargo packages do not cause infection. Wash your hands, live your life as usual.

6. Covid19 is not a food infection. This is associated with drops of infection like flu. There is no documented risk of Covid19 being transmitted by ordering food.

7. Entering the sauna does not kill Covid19 viruses that have penetrated the cell.

8. You can lose your smell with many allergies and viral infections. This is a non-specific symptom for Covid19.

9. Once we get home, we don’t need to change clothes and shower urgently. Purity is a virtue, not paranoia.

10. Covid19 virus does not hang in the air. This is a drip infection that requires close contact. The air is clean, you can walk around the gardens (keeping the distance) in the parks.

11. Covid19 does not separate race or religion, it is passed on to all people.

12. It is enough to use normal soap against Covid19, not necessarily using antibacterial soap. The virus is not a bacteria anyway.

13. You don’t have to worry about your food orders. But if you want you can heat it up a bit in the microwave.

14. The chance to bring Covid19 home with your shoes and getting sick is the same as getting hit by lightning twice a day.

I’ve been working against viruses for 20 years, drip infections don’t spread like this.

15. You cannot be protected from the virus by drinking / eating vinegar, sumac, soda and ginger.

16. Wearing gloves is a bad idea, the virus can accumulate on the glove, it can easily be transmitted if you touch your face. It’s best to wash your hands.

The following is written by a psychologist. ”Look, make someone who is 70 years old watch disaster news every day, giving the message: “It will come to you too, it will come to you too, it will come to you too” and I claim this one man will die in a few months. These programs degrade our immune system through stress and anxiety. Don’t look at the medical professors who have turned into earthquake professors! I have shared with you in light of scientific development since the beginning of this process. I think there’s not much left to tell. I will not share anything more about this epidemic.

Repeating the same things after this will only destroy our quality of life. The following illustrates my point: A trader meets the plague in his travels. He looks at the Plague alarmed and asks: -” Where are you going?”. The Plague responds: -“To Baghdad”. “How many people will you kill?” asks the trader. “Not many, only 5,000 people”, says the Plague. Time passes and the Trader meets the Plague again. However, he had heard that 60 thousand people died in Baghdad because of the Plague. “You told me you were going to kill 5,000 people. Nevertheless, you have slaughtered 60 thousand lives “, says the angry Trader. The Plague is very calm and confident: “I killed 5,000 people. The others died of fear’’. Protect your mental health. Don’t forget, the unstable psyche breaks the immune system of the body”.

Life goes on with or without us and often it is all too short, so don’t let anxiety rule your world. There’s always a choice. Choose wisely: choose positively, adjust and adapt.