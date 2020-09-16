Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Life: Enjoy the Ride

Life is turbulent. Let go. We control nothing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Omar Prestwich on Unsplash
Photo by Omar Prestwich on Unsplash

I don’t believe that struggle is a necessary part of life, and here’s why:

Life contains natural turbulence. It is certainly not a smooth ride where everything goes according to expectations and plans.

I view it as similar to getting on a plane. We choose our destination before the flight. We sit down buckle up and pull out our search-a-word book. The plane takes off and the seatbelt sign goes off. At some point, the captain says, “there’s going to be a little turbulence, so I’m turning the seatbelt sign back on.” Then we bump around for a bit and survive the turbulence. The plane lands.

When we hit the turbulence we can either get angry and fight it, or just let it be and continue with our search-a-word. But either way, the turbulence is there.

We’re not the captain, so all we can do is just sit there and breathe. We’re not in control of the conditions, the plane, the flight pattern, or the air traffic. We control nothing.

Just Hang On For the Ride

Getting emotional and trying to stop and “fix” the turbulence only causes unnecessary struggle that has no effect.

The plane lands and we’re on our way. The fact that there was turbulence becomes an afterthought, but it was scary and bumpy while it happened.

I feel that the plane taking off is birth. We were already a living creation when we buckled up for the new adventure, and this plane flight wasn’t the beginning of our life, but a new experience.

We’re in no kind of control, just like the captain and the turbulence. We can fight against the turbulence, but it will have no impact. When we hold on and let it play out, we’ll be ok.

The plane lands and life goes on, but our air adventure is over. We don’t die. Our souls live on.

We Choose Stress and Struggle

Turbulence is natural and will happen regardless. If we fight it, that becomes an unnecessary struggle. If we let go and relax, we’ll be struggle- and stress-free and we’ll survive the turbulence and continue on to our destination.

We just get to choose how we show up during turbulence. But either way, whether we resist it or not, it’s going to happen, and fighting it has no impact at all.

But maybe we need to keep fighting the turbulence until we ultimately get to see that fighting is actually robbing us of the joy of the experience. Stress and struggle, in my opinion, are optional. Maybe we’re all just being taught to let go.

Maybe that’s the whole point.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    In addition to private coaching, Mike leads two mastermind groups – the Elite Mastermind and the Entrepreneur Mastermind – for business owners who want to grow their businesses while helping each other achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Three Ideas to Make You Soar Now

    by Chris Reavis
    Wonder//

    Meditation: Fly Above the Storm

    by Dawn Culp
    Community//

    How to overcome the fear of flying an airplane forever

    by Kate Dollan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.