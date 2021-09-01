Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Life Changing Project by Marcus Bell: “100 Dayz Challenge”

Marcus Bell is one of the top music producers/composer in the industry. He also produced and composed for some of the most famous films and TV shows. Apart from that, Bell is a successful entrepreneur who wants to help people achieve their goals in life. That’s why he created a project called “100 Dayz Challenge” […]

Marcus Bell is one of the top music producers/composer in the industry. He also produced and composed for some of the most famous films and TV shows.

Apart from that, Bell is a successful entrepreneur who wants to help people achieve their goals in life. That’s why he created a project called “100 Dayz Challenge” in his ‘Wealth and Impact’ boot camp to guide people to the way to success.

This is not the kind of challenge you find in social media. It’s a movement. This Challenge helps people achieve their goals in life, not matter what they are, by creating a sense of community.

Photographer: Kyle Meeks

The people joining this challenge will have to do something every day that will help them get where they want to be. And every day they’ll have to share with the rest of the community what they did. This way they feel they really have to stick to it and they belong to a community. They’ll also have to create a consequence for themselves, something they’d hate doing. If they miss one day of the challenge, they’ll have to apply that consequence.

Each individual has a different goal, it could be getting a better relationship with your family or partner, growing your company, selling more records, or anything anyone wants.

Years ago, Marcus was $75K in debt and life wasn’t as easy as it is now… But he managed to go from being in debt to becoming a millionaire and the go-to music producer/songwriter for celebrity artists because he learnt how to commit to his goals.

Bell has also produced soundtracks for several television shows and films. Some on the upcoming ones are the TV series P-Valley (Starz Network) with the singles ‘Boy Listen’ and ‘Own It’, and the soon-to-be-released Netflix series Ginny & Georgia with the song ‘Give Us Love’. It was recently released the Netflix Christmas film ‘Operation Christmas Drop’ with his song ‘Joy to the World’. 

In the past Marcus Bell also published a #1 best-seller book in Amazon, titled ‘Bellringer Branding Bible: The 5 Musician Branding Principles for Singers, Rappers, DJs, Music Producers, Composers, and Recording Artists.’

You can join the Challenge by just clicking on this link https://www.100dayzimpactchallenge.com/join

And see more about his work in the links below:

www.wealthandimpactbootcamp.com

www.bellringermusic.com

www.bellringerproductions.com

    Melissa May

