The Life-changing Moment That Continuously Reminds Me to Feel Grateful

This year more than ever, I’m reflecting on the blessings in my life that I don’t take for granted.

By

Three years ago, I was riding the bus on my way back home from work when I received the news that I had cancer. I cried for 20 minutes, thinking of what would happen to my 12 year old son if he had to grow without a mother. I quickly put my fears aside and focused on my favorite memories and all the things I have to be thankful for. Three years have passed since then, and I am still here with another chance to be thankful.

It is easy to forget what others have done for us in the past, and only focus on what is happening to us in the moment. It is easy to be overwhelmed by all the hardship this year has brought, but we must never forget to look back and remember all those people who stood by our side, who held our hand, who saw something in us, made an impact in our lives, and supported us. Every year I am thankful and grateful to all of those who stood by my side when I needed them most, and for the new people that I have met. This year is no different. It has been a challenging year, and I think many of us will be happy to see it in the rearview mirror. But, without adversity, there can be no greatness. Without sadness, joy has no significance. And, without challenges, there can be no improvement.

I am thankful:

– to my husband, son and family for their love and support

– that I am still alive, stronger than ever

– to be of sound body and (mostly) mind

– that I did not lose my home, when so many around me did

– that I got to work with people that I truly respect and enjoy

– that I got to learn from such a remarkable human being as Arianna

– to Thrive (our baby) for giving me the opportunity to make a difference and help others.

    Hanna Sicker, Director of Security and Compliance, Thrive Global

