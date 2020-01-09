Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Life Changes in an Instant

The bus ticket I bought on January 10th four years ago to meet you for our first date is laminated and framed on my nightstand.

By

I take it with me when I travel and put it on every night stand—whether I’m staying with friends, in hotels in Europe, or Airbnbs in the middle of nowhere. Not as a keepsake of you, because we both know I got rid of everything and my keepsakes are the lessons you taught me. I keep it because it reminds me every day that life can change in an instant. That night changed me. You changed me. 

I still wonder, four years later, how is it that you’re actually gone. I wonder if you’d recognize me today. I’m not the same you know. You changed me while you were here and when you left. 

For exactly 9 months, you taught me to love myself. To stand up for myself. To trust in God. To be patient. To give people the benefit of the doubt. To cherish each moment. To embrace my inner child. To play. Not to pretend. To be real, even if people didn’t like it. Watching you taught me that it was possible to transform daily, to improve myself daily. Often, we think it takes time to change a behavior. But you just wanted it, so you did it; overnight, day after day, you were a new man. 

And then you left. And you taught me I would survive breaking. That I was capable of being deaf to the stupid things people said out of their own helplessness but that I could also just be real and say why it hurt. That I didn’t owe anyone an explanation for how I was grieving. You reminded me, as you said yourself when you were alive, “even if it’s not forever, I’m going to appreciate every moment I have with you.” So, I cherished each moment and still do. You taught me to be real about the things I didn’t love and that it was also okay to be mad at you even though you aren’t here. You showed me that I had so much more to go in loving myself but that it was possible. Your absence taught me that it was okay to break, to feel my emotions, without knowing if I’d make it out the other side. You forced me to find the value in the people I didn’t know how to connect with but who loved you so much. Who you loved so much when no one else saw them. You taught me how to really see people. You taught me to accept my flaws and embrace my strengths. You taught me how to move forward without moving on. How to love you more without freezing my life or letting you go. 

You taught me to always explore new parts of myself. To know that I am increasingly expansive. You showed me that I have so much love to give, plenty for another man and the world, and that love is cultivated and, at all times, continues to expand.  You taught me how to forgive. You allowed me to be honest about the excruciating pain and the joyous memories through the tears. 

You forced me to trust the process and circumstances when I couldn’t be by your side as you went in the ground. You forced me to believe that your soul lived on and have proven it time and time again. You helped me to see that I could help others by knowing their pain. 

You turned me into a beautiful butterfly. I’m not the same person I was when you left. I have wings and a crown. My heart is whole, and my spirit soars. I’m no longer afraid of my tears. I’m no longer afraid of anything. I still miss you each day, but you gave me a new mission and I know you’re living yours. I guess you would still recognize me, even though I look completely different. After all, you know my soul. David, your death gave birth to me. 

And all because I bought this bus ticket on this day four years ago. A reminder each morning that my entire life could change today, in an instant. 

Kaley Zeitouni, Best Selling Author, Therapist, Coach, Speaker at Kaley Zeitouni

LA native Kaley Zeitouni turned her challenges into a successful coaching business through her sheer resilience and determination.  

Kaley was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at twelve years old and despite the serious diagnosis, she was determined to stay positive, overcome the disease, and get the most out of life. She realized that none of us go through life unscathed and our obstacles can break us or become the most important moments; the things that truly make us who were are.

Kaley founded her own non-profit Youth Against MS (YAMS), Inc. at age 14 and inspired thousands of adolescents across the country to live with gratitude and make the most of their lives. She also served other MS patients and their families as a patient advocate and supported them in adapting to their diagnosis. After 18 years of living with the debilitating disease, Kaley committed herself to applying evidence based mind-body techniques to completely eliminate her symptoms. Today, at 33 years old, she medically confirmed to be disease-free, something almost unheard of.  In just a couple of years, Kaley took her personal experience of healing and developed a full coaching business guiding others with chronic illness to experience relief from their symptoms using scientifically backed mind-body techniques.  

Her resilience was tested again as a thirty year old when Kaley’s fiance, David Crayk, died suddenly. Determined to begin to feel whole as quickly as possible, she knew she couldn’t wait for time or try the all too common default of self distraction. Kaley surrounded herself with coaches, mentors, and therapists to harness every tool possible to face her pain.

Kaley turned those tools along with her experience as a Marriage and Family Therapist into her own grief coaching program guiding others through the loss of a spouse or partner. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Community//

How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

by Amy Rasdal

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.