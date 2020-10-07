Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Life Can Be Easy

Release stress and struggle, then ENJOY the process.

Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash
Life is not about unnecessary stress and struggle. As human beings, we are addicted. We seek it out.

Life never needs to be hard and you don’t need to sacrifice your life, health, or family for your dreams and your enjoyment.

Seriously.

Do only things you love. Get clear about what you desire.

Embrace what you deserve and expect it to show up for you.

Receive it when it shows up.

Throw a party and celebrate and be grateful for the awesomeness you are and the process of creation you get to enjoy!

It never needs to be hard unless you believe it must be. And if you believe it must be, it will be. If you believe it won’t be, then it won’t be.

And it really is that simple.

Let other people struggle and stress.

Let other people argue about politics, religion, economics, pop culture, gossip, reality shows, and other distracting activities that take you away from YOUR life.

While others are focused on everything outside of themselves, focus on what matters most…

Creating ease and enjoyment in every area of life.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    In addition to private coaching, Mike leads two mastermind groups – the Elite Mastermind and the Entrepreneur Mastermind – for business owners who want to grow their businesses while helping each other achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

