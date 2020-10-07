Life Can Be Easy

Life is not about unnecessary stress and struggle. As human beings, we are addicted. We seek it out.

Life never needs to be hard and you don’t need to sacrifice your life, health, or family for your dreams and your enjoyment.

Seriously.

Do only things you love. Get clear about what you desire.

Embrace what you deserve and expect it to show up for you.

Receive it when it shows up.

Throw a party and celebrate and be grateful for the awesomeness you are and the process of creation you get to enjoy!

It never needs to be hard unless you believe it must be. And if you believe it must be, it will be. If you believe it won’t be, then it won’t be.

And it really is that simple.

Let other people struggle and stress.

Let other people argue about politics, religion, economics, pop culture, gossip, reality shows, and other distracting activities that take you away from YOUR life.

While others are focused on everything outside of themselves, focus on what matters most…

Creating ease and enjoyment in every area of life.