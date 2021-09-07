Contributor Log In/Sign Up
LIFE- AN UNSOLVED MYSTERY OF NATURE

If I could, I would definitely begin this essay by addressing you what exactly the life is. But
unfortunately I do not know what exactly the life is. The only consolation I can find is in the fact that nobody else knows what exactly the meaning of life is. Life is what we make it. It is a bridge that connects every part of the moment, situation, circumstance, sorrows,
sufferings, rise and fall, acclamation and the downfall. Life’s stages are counted always over the decades of experience. When it is successful it appears decent and beautiful and man can consider himself as the best achiever. When every moment meets its downfall with the ordeals in life, Man finds himself in great devastation. But when system fails in life, he is buried under the wave of time. Life teaches many more things to prepare him for the best challenges that he braces up. But when it is surprisingly regulated by any negative capability it does not make any march. Life is always a rolling stone, it balls over a slippery path and each movement on the path is challengeable, but one has to overcome it without showing any negative thought or emotion.Life as we calculate is moulded with various changes.Every change must be evaluated over the life’s platform and equation of events, incidents and experiences.

Experience is a reality, it is associated with direct challenge that the life faces. Life as weexperience is a long platform and journey through ups and downs. Over the years I havefaced many challenges, though very small beginning it is. The moment we see the world is
surrounded by fear, psychological depression, and mental agony and after all death.Similarly I have the experience of the everyday life when the people are struggling for life and death. It is very horrible, in and around me there is always uncertainty i.e. the COVID19,
the biggest pandemic of this decade. In order to make my life a significant achiever, I have rendered some social services challenging my life to serve the humanity, everyday carrying some COVID positive patients and giving them a little ray of hope for their future survival. It is really a big challenge for me. I serve them and manage them to get admitted in the hospital and provide them with medical help and economical support. Working at the grass root level is really an unravelling experience for me. Along with me there are many doctors those who serve the COVID patients sacrificing their lives. From the city of one every corner
of the world listens the death song at a very close quarter. It is really a breathtaking experience for me which cannot be described in the words. Life is a journey between ‘B’ (Birth) and ‘D’ (Death), but C is in between. Then what does ‘C’ refers to? It refers to your
choice. Your choice to change the world!

Life on earth can be cherished with great philosophy. W.H. Davies once wrote:-

What is this life if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare
My life is invigorated on earth with Davies philosophy that counts peace, non-violence and various austerity measures. In the present Predicament of man, today the world has been panicked greatly for the end of human civilization. We are really at the threshold of living a very awful life due to the impact of the COVID-19. On one side the killer virus has led its tentacles over the human civilization to destroy the human life. On the other side there is only the hope of survival of the civilization. Many developed countries have made their
strongest struggle to get over the virus bringing remedial measures for the human existence, but still it is nodded possible. Scientific analysis and medical science have taken their all-out efforts to make a challenge to the world of pandemic. Every moment of the life i have counted with good performance of my civil as well as Godly dedication towards the
mankind…..But Still life is an unsolved mystery of the nature!
Want to join me in solving this mystery?

    SAMBHAB MISHRA

    I am currently studying in grade 11 in LR D.A.V PUBLIC SCHOOL. I love innovating new things and collecting old artifacts.Curiosity makes the world what it is today. It is a strong desire to know or learn something. He is a very curious child from his childhood to know about different things and to innovate new things. His curiosity has paved his way to innovate many new things and ideas like the CARE programme (for protection of cows),Chasmitz (a website for poor people those who can’t afford to buy the Specs).For his innovations he has also got many prestigious awards like he has created a world record for creating smallest DIY working model of washing machine., selected as a brand Ambassador for WITBLOX

    Young Innovator organised by IIT BOMBAY, He has also got scholarship from DEPT OF POSTS,GOVT OF INDIA (DEEN DAYAL SPARSH YOGANA). NASA CiS Mission Patch Contest-2021.His teachers and parents always inspired him to excel in academics as well as in extra co-curricular activities.

