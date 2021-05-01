Lieke Bezemer: “Don’t lose yourself in the process”

We have gotten a lot of feedback over this past half year of how the film has impacted people. We have heard many people without trauma being grateful for the unique insight that ECHO provides, that helps them to better understand their loved ones who did experience sexual abuse. We have also heard of some victims so shocked by the resemblance of the film to their own experience, that they could no longer deny their abuse and finally started their healing process. It is no secret that this film is impactful, and I have seen its impact happening around me. Because of the making of this film, I could no longer keep my abuse a secret. This meant telling my friends and family. I told my parents the day before I graduated with the film, five years after the night I was abused. I still could not find the words to tell this to their faces, so I let them read the voice-over first. We cried and talked about it after, and then watched the film together. This was a day that I never thought would come, I thought would take my secrets with me to the grave. Telling my parents was incredibly difficult because I knew how much it would hurt them. And sure, it did. But, ultimately, it made our relationship stronger than ever before.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Director Lieke Bezemer. She has developed a strong focus on storytelling, research, and concept development, predominantly focusing on non-fictional narratives after specializing as a director and also a cinematographer. Her photography background compliments her passion for nature documentaries as she combines these two skills to create art with an artistic background resulting in the urge to portrait hidden stories, whether or not nature-related, from unexpected angles. This includes experimenting with adding layering in the narrative.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

Thanks so much for having me! To be honest, I’m still quite a newbie in the film industry. However, I have been running around the forest I grew up in with all sorts of cameras for as long as I can remember. Cameras and nature are pretty much part of my DNA. Obsessively taking photos and watching nature documentaries for years and years, I decided to pursue a career in the arts when I was sixteen and applied to the University of the Arts Utrecht (HKU). I fitted right in at the Image and Media Technology (IMT) department, a broader and conceptually focused program that has a moving image at its core but is open to any discipline that complements the story you are telling. This made it the perfect place for me to develop further in my photography (both digitally and analog) while also diving into the world of short films, installations, etc. I knew from the very start that nature was the foundation of my art, and this theme has never let me go since. Throughout my education, I have taken every opportunity to specialize in nature-related narratives. From my time in South Africa as a conservation volunteer doing wildlife photography, the extensive nature documentary analyses over the years, my student exchange in Australia where I could study both documentary production and the social impact of the climate crisis, and eventually the making of my graduation film ECHO last year, where I solely used nature to portray the inner battles of PTSD caused by sexual abuse. The urge to make meaningful and impactful work has been the driving force behind every single decision I have taken in my career (and life) so far — and I am just getting started!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

For my film ECHO, we filmed the minimalistic snow landscapes of Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan. Filming with a three-person crew in such remote places where the very few inhabitants of the island do not speak English, often led to interesting stories. On top of that, this was right at the time where covid was starting to get serious, at the end of February 2020. In fact, moments after I arrived in Hokkaido, the governor declared a state of emergencyon the island. Being the first to arrive in Sapporo, this was quite shocking. My producer and cinematographer still had to get into the country. Luckily, my producer Elyse de Waard could fly in from the Netherlands without any problems. For my cinematographer Nick Tucker flying from Washington DC, this was a different story. With the risk of Nick being put into quarantine upon arrival, we had to delay his flights — with the chance of him not being able to fly at all being very realistic. I think you can imagine my anxiety levels with Nick having ALL of the gear and the island being so remote that there are no camera rentals. Luckily, after four days of chaos, Nick arrived in Japan. We just had to pick him up from one of Hokkaido’s train stations in the middle of the night. I would like to remind you here, once again, that Hokkaido is nicknamed ‘the snowiest place on earth and that it is the least densely populated island of Japan. Elyse and I had been driving around the island for a few days now, sometimes even screaming while accidentally drifting down the icy roads. Already nearly shitting ourselves while driving during the day, we had been seriously avoiding driving in the dark. This night we did not really have a choice. We picked up Nick around midnight at Asahikawa station after his over thirty-hour travels, where the two of us were reunited for the first time in three and a half years — since our time volunteering in South Africa together. As we headed back towards the Furano area and drove into the total darkness of the Japanese countryside — of course — the heavy snowfall turned into a full-on blizzard. The roads covered in deep snow in no time. Dodging snowdrifts in the pitch black, we inevitably did get stuck. Very stuck. With the car not moving an inch in whatever direction, Nick and I had to run through the blizzard to our guesthouse, which was not too far away, fortunately. At the house, we woke Ryan and Willy, two snowboarders from New Zealand who I had met two days before, with a simple request: to wake the hell up at 2 am, get dressed as quickly as possible, conquer a blizzard, and come rescue us. And that they did. The five of us spent hours repeatedly digging out both our cars. Just one or two meters away from victory — that is when a huge snowplow decided to show up. Finally, we arrived ‘home’, with our adrenaline still rushing. We tried to cure our hypothermia with some delicious sake (rice wine) — which turned out to be a very punchy soju (rice vodka) instead. Everyone cuddled up under thick blankets, chatting, drinking, laughing and admiring Willy’s dance moves, with the sun already rising over the mountains. My favorite memories are those where everything goes horribly wrong, but that it does not even matter: because of the people you are with, and the place you are at. This is easily one of the best nights of my life, and the very best way to start our production of ECHO in Japan.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I have had the privilege of interacting with one of my all-time heroes: Sophie Darlington. She is one of the most accomplished female wildlife cinematographers out there. We had a short chat over email where she told me she watched ECHO and was impressed! That really meant a lot to me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on two bigger projects. The first is another short, which will almost be a sequel to ECHO. Where ECHO embodied the experience of trauma in terms of confrontation and survival, my new film NOWHERE (working title) will focus more on healing and letting go. Nature, again, will play a big role here. It is the connection felt with nature that will heal more than any shrink ever will. And it is that connection with nature, needed for us to feel responsible to take care of her, too. The other project I am working on is an editorial-style photo series that is directed by a friend of mine from art school, Jelka Waalewijn. In her graduation project ‘World Destruction But Make It Fashion’ (WDBMIF for short) we display models wearing costumes made out of deconstructed clothes from various fast fashion trends while posing as absolute goddesses and carelessly destroying scale models of specific areas of the world that are heavily affected by our consumerism. This way we create visually pleasing images, that confront and appeal at the same time. This is crucial to reach our audience: Instagram influencers. Working consciously is our top priority: with the project’s environmental footprint but also through the style of photography. This is why I, as the photographer of WDBMIF, decided that we are going to shoot everything on analog medium format cameras. One of my favorite ways to shoot and a message I truly believe in, what more can I ask for?!

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Oh, this is a hard one! Let me just name a few, starting off with Jane Goodall. As a female myself, working in a male-dominated industry, I admire how Jane Goodall did not let her gender, her age, her education, nor the judgment of others stop her from pursuing her goals and devoting her life to nature. What I learned from Vivian Maier, is that art is not about the result or the fame — it is about the creating itself. Frida Kahlo’s works found me at a time where I was struggling both mentally and physically: with PTSD and rheumatism. I was still so young, but it felt like my body was just giving up on me. Kahlo showed me the definition of resilience. That when things get tough, there is this opportunity for true character. For uniqueness. To no longer fear and despise my misfortune, but rather embody it. Nourish it. Use it. Into a perspective and style, that nobody in the world can do better than me. Because nobody else is me. And I am all that I have experienced.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I am still very much at the start of my career. ECHO is my first film — my graduation film actually. But as I said before: the urge to make meaningful and impactful work has been the driving force behind every single decision I have taken in my life so far. It is the unseen stories that I want to portray. Represent the ones that do not have a voice. This is what I want to devote my entire career to. Being as passionate about nature as I am, I think that I will always incorporate her in my works, one way or another. In the past, in my film ECHO, I used nature to visualize my own experience of trauma in a short film. Today, in the concept phase of NOWHERE, I explore how nature heals. While at the same time, WDBIF shows how humanity destroys her with fast-fashion consumerism. In the future, I hope to continue these types of works, but also to continue my education: I would love to do a master’s degree to become a wildlife cinematographer for nature documentaries.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I never needed a trigger to take action for the big, global causes. I have always felt a great responsibility to take care of our planet and use my work not for profit but for a positive impact. However, I did need a trigger to make personal work. I did not want a stage and an audience for my struggles. But I was in fact struggling, and I needed to create in order to process what I was going through. I also missed work like this in my own healing process. When I just got diagnosed with PTSD I felt lost, and a film on this topic would have really helped me understand myself better. So I started creating ECHO as my graduation film. It was meant to be a film that explored the experience and aftermath of trauma, not the cause of it. Not too personal, but more universal. This felt safe. I could explore the topic without getting too emotionally involved, without being forced to talk about the cause of my PTSD: the film was not about sexual abuse. This was our strategy for the visuals. However, during the post-production, we noticed that there was unreached potential. The film needed to get personal. By adding a voice-over telling my own story of sexual abuse, the film went from abstract to heart-wrenching. It took a lot of time to find the strength to be vulnerable, and the film process enabled me to finally do this.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We have gotten a lot of feedback over this past half year of how the film has impacted people. We have heard many people without trauma being grateful for the unique insight that ECHO provides, that helps them to better understand their loved ones who did experience sexual abuse. We have also heard of some victims so shocked by the resemblance of the film to their own experience, that they could no longer deny their abuse and finally started their healing process. It is no secret that this film is impactful, and I have seen its impact happening around me. Because of the making of this film, I could no longer keep my abuse a secret. This meant telling my friends and family. I told my parents the day before I graduated with the film, five years after the night I was abused. I still could not find the words to tell this to their faces, so I let them read the voice-over first. We cried and talked about it after, and then watched the film together. This was a day that I never thought would come, I thought would take my secrets with me to the grave. Telling my parents was incredibly difficult because I knew how much it would hurt them. And sure, it did. But, ultimately, it made our relationship stronger than ever before.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

The first step of making a change is already happening more and more: victims speaking up about their sexual abuse. If you never speak up, nobody can acknowledge that this problem even exists. And believe me, I know firsthand how hard is to open up — but hiding cannot bring change. Secondly, it is so important for society to be open and finally have this conversation about sexual abuse. Really HEAR the victim’s stories this time, instead of getting defensive. Because, thirdly, it is time for all of us to realize that rape is most often not like what you see in the movies. It hardly ever is being pulled into an alley by a stranger who holds a gun to your head. It actually most often is someone you know and most victims are not able to fight back: they freeze instead. Not attacking your rapist certainly does not equal consent though. Let’s make that clear once and for all.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1: do not be afraid to be vulnerable, as the best works are often the most personal ones. It is through the making of ECHO I learned that works where you show your soul actually resonate with so many people. This way your work instantly connects with your audience, making a bigger impact too.

2: a film process is never really done. Right now, the creating phase might be done (which took over a year), but sending the film off into the world is a whole phase on its own. The film is now being seen by an audience and it is starting conversations. These reactions are a part of the film. I love the impact that ECHO has on its audience, and I am honored to represent this cause. But I am also tired. I have been living and breathing my sexual abuse every day for over a year now, and talking about it to anyone who asks. Making a film is a big commitment, especially the highly personal ones. The struggles are worth it, but it definitely is not easy.

3: I am sure everyone is familiar with the saying ‘if you do what you love, you never work a day in your life’. Turning your passion into a professional career blurs the lines between work and play. I would not have it any other way, but it is important to realize that this also means that you are never not working. Office hours do not apply when you are chasing dreams. On that note,

4: your dedication is what will get you there. The time you invest into your craft will reflect in its quality. Prioritize your energy wisely; there are no shortcuts to mastering a craft. But, what I really wish someone would have told me is

5: don’t lose yourself in the process. While nr. 1 to 4 are all about how intense and time-consuming filmmaking can be, it is also incredibly fulfilling to work your passion. And as I have experienced myself, it is so easy to lose yourself in the process. Luckily I learned this lesson young when I had a burnout before even turning twenty. I might have taken nr. 4 too seriously. Your craft should not be your top priority; YOU should be your top priority. You need to take care of yourself in order to reach your full potential.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Somewhere along the way, this misunderstanding developed that humans are the most important beings on the planet and that some humans are even more valuable than others based on the color of their skin. Us humans created this imbalance in the world — and we are the ones who need to restore it. We all have the same right to exist. No matter your gender or skin tone. No matter what life or species. We are all equal. Nobody is more deserving than someone- or something else. So if you are in a position where this inequality benefits you, use it. Because there is someone out there who is hurt by it, and that could have just as easily been you.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Nothing connects like sharing the same mission. There are so many people with who I would love to collaborate! Off the top of my head: Jack Harries and Alice Aedy from Earthrise Studio (UK). I love their films and activism; their passion is admirable and their energy seems limitless! Oh and another true power couple: Christina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen. They devote their lives to nature and wildlife conservation while capturing the audience’s eyes and hearts with their stunning photos. I have also been following Black Bean Productions for the longest time. Joining their little production family and making films all over Africa would be the dream!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The only way out is through”. Nothing will change for the better by ignoring it. After denying my abuse for many years, I dove into it headfirst by making ECHO. It has been such an intense process because I could not run away anymore. The confrontation with my past and the exploration its aftermath through film has been a whole new form of therapy. The combination of nature and film created a safe environment for me to investigate my deepest fears, bit by bit. You cannot start healing if you do not acknowledge what you need healing from. No matter how frightening that is.

How can our readers follow you online?

For sure! I am most active on my Instagram page @liekebezemer.

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much!