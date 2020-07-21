Lidia Aviles: “Know your body without superficial things”

Know your body without superficial things. Experience your own skin and from there, help it out. If you don’t love your body, who will? We tend to reflect our own perceptions of people… and then we wonder why people think that way about us. Work in having a stronger mind and have discipline with your body.

Asa part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lidia Aviles, a Philomath, Mentor and entrepreneur following multi-disciplines. Founder, Co-Founder and acting volunteer in the circular economy agenda, as well as a career adviser in the LinkedIn community. Born to Rev. Adalberto Ulises Aviles (R.I.P.) Founder of Ministry Returning to the Scriptures and Dr. Dalia Ayala, founder of 100% Natural.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I arrived in Europe I got involved in castings and acting as a talent, and I realized that with a healthy appearance was easy to get the callback. When the talent looks healthy, the product seems to sell, because the audience has the idea of the healthy looks…

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One too many, but some of these are becoming the millennial representative target example for a car lux brand… and then the prototype for future banking.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes, but I feel is a learning process that never stops. I started taking care of myself more in everything; emotionally, spiritually, physically.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

God himself; strangely enough all the people that have helped me along the way have the name Michael in the different language’s versions, including two women. Mike, Miguel, Michael, Miki, Mickael, Mikaela, Michelle, Michel.. etc. Weird enough I guess.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I provide consultancy to my mom’s, for her own development and my brothers. But also, some friends. I usually anticipate trends or set them from the corporate level. My innovation is to be in peace with nature and ourselves. We hear these many times, but do we actually try enough? When the products you use respect your body, then is a good product.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Transparency, zero animal cruelty and health first.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I would suggest brands to be fully honest with the audience. Nowadays, I see that brands have been selling the “all shapes” very well, but to be fully honest would also be to share nutrition advice that has been shared only in between elites… telling people that it is okay to continue poisoning their body is wrong, that’s not honesty in my opinion. i.e. Honesty will be telling people how processed food affects the emotional being as well as the skin for example and the product should come with tips on how to help the body from the inside and not only superficially covering it up.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Know your body without superficial things. Experience your own skin and from there, help it out. If you don’t love your body, who will? We tend to reflect our own perceptions of people… and then we wonder why people think that way about us. Work in having a stronger mind and have discipline with your body.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Health health health … you need to be healthy and provide a healthy appearance, either as a professional or as an entrepreneur. People think that the product makes them look at how they look and that’s a plus for the product to succeed. Trendsetters… I’ve been a trendsetter or better called corporate example of target market and marketing… I move ahead of my time and by the time is out in the market, I’m already in a different wave. Colors make a difference and is easy to follow when you see the world’s politics for example. Nowadays, the world wants to have a more transparent approach to the product and the brand. Is important to know that people are now accountable more than before and lying is not an option… products that truly help are important but also available for everyone and not just an elite society (even if you have that as target market) Bioproducts will continue to be more important… but also, clean lifestyle. People are watching now, and a person who doesn’t have her/his things put together is going to have more difficulties to sell; now I don’t mean it from a materialistic point of view, but more like an emotionally intelligent way of living. Online selling is an old thing, but still necessary. Although, let’s not neglect the personal touch of a boutique with the right environment…

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Educate yourself, know your body and don’t be a slave of people’s opinions. Be kind and experience the rewards.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The truth is absolute freedom that won’t change based on people’s opinion. Do you agree? — even if you don’t. The truth will prevail. -Rev. Adalberto Ulises Aviles (R.I.P. my dad)

