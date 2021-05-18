Li Dong: “Learn to be able to seek out and digest smart criticism”

I’m very passionate about telling Asian immigrant stories. Growing up, I felt very alone as a Chinese-Canadian immigrant and I really struggled with figuring out my identity. Moreover, I felt like no one really understood me, and that I didn’t really understand western culture either, which was a very alienating feeling for a kid growing up. If I can make stuff that makes Asian people feel a bit less lonely and more connected to the world, I think that’d be a noble goal.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I went to law school but found out I was quite terrible at it. To cope with my inadequacy some friends and started videoing little skits making fun of law school life and I found I had a knack. After school, I decided to try to pursue filmmaking full time and it’s been an unstable landscape ever since.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I was at a poker game with a real-life lawyer who had worked actual academic tribunals (the central premise and plot engine of my movie) and I think he had quite a few drinks in him. I told him about the movie I was making and what it was about (an academic tribunal) and he immediately sobered up, looked me dead in the eye, and told me that was the worst idea for a movie he’s ever heard in his entire life. I didn’t really know how to respond. I think I’ll try to send him the movie somehow now to see if he’s still holding on to that opinion.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Working with a group of passionate, creative people during the filmmaking process was an incredible experience. I got to see other peoples’ creative processes as they tried to fit their sensibilities into my movie. Apart from that, the wide range of opinions and interpretations from the people who’ve seen the movie has been interesting to see. There’s been a few people who’ve tried to convince me of something the movie was “saying” that I completely disagree with… that’s always surprising.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on a rom-com and a slasher/horror. I enjoy working in genre because there are so many “rules” in genre films that you can play with and subvert to surprise the audience and give them something they aren’t expecting (hopefully in a good way).

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Steven Soderbergh is a filmmaker that I adore for his constant risk-taking and willingness to push the limit. He’s constantly reinventing himself as an artist and I think that’s a goal that many artists aim for but few have actually pulled off.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I’m very passionate about telling Asian immigrant stories. Growing up, I felt very alone as a Chinese-Canadian immigrant and I really struggled with figuring out my identity. Moreover, I felt like no one really understood me, and that I didn’t really understand western culture either, which was a very alienating feeling for a kid growing up. If I can make stuff that makes Asian people feel a bit less lonely and more connected to the world, I think that’d be a noble goal.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

This might be a bit of a mean thing to say but the truth is I saw a movie that I thought was very bad, but many others thought it was very good, and at that point, I knew I could make a better movie than THAT filmmaker who everyone thought was good but I knew (deep in my heart) that he had very little talent and that I could’ve done what he did but better.

In terms of the social aspect, I just wanted to portray Asians as not good or bad but multi-faceted (like we all are). I wanted someone on screen who looked like me and was as complicated as I was.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

A few of the Asian-Canadian actresses who auditioned for the lead role mentioned to me that they never see parts written like this for an Asian woman (in a good way). That made me want to keep working and write more parts for them to take on.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Watching and discussing the movie openly online would help me greatly. Also, I’m from Canada in which the government actually funds movies so getting that support from my government to tell my own Canadian stories would be a great help.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

When making a movie, focus on your health (exercise, sleep, diet) these things you can control and will greatly help you to deal with the things that you CANNOT control. Whenever I couldn’t make a decision on set I realized it was because I probably didn’t get enough sleep the night before. Learn to be able to seek out and digest smart criticism. It is unfortunately the only way to grow. The editor for the movie cut out a lot of stuff that was ultimately bad for the movie… it took me a while to realize he was right. Do not be afraid to cut someone out of the project if they are actively undermining it. You deserve to work in a respectful, positive environment. If one person is a toxic presence, it can infect everyone on your team. Stamp it out, quick. The road is LONG. There are very few catapults to success. Think of this as a lifelong grind instead of a series of massive ventures to “strike oil” will save you a lot of heartache. As much as you can try to focus on the work. It’s okay if people don’t “get” you and what you’re trying to do.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

It is much more fulfilling than doing something just for yourself… to a surprising degree.

Also, everyone can start at the community level. You have a voice in your social circle, don’t be afraid to use it to further the causes you care about.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

The directors John Chu and Justin Lin are actually doing some subtle but radical stuff in their films and they’re also working within the Hollywood system. I would love to learn from them or be mentored by them to help me navigate my filmmaking career as an Asian-Canadian.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Literally no one cares.” This might be the last chance you get, so do it your way.

