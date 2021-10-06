LGBTQ+ History Month – 9 Remarkable Nonprofits to support in 2021 and beyond

“I was not ladylike, nor was I manly. I was something else altogether. There were so many different ways to be beautiful” – Michael Cunningham, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist

LGBT History Month takes place every year in October. It is a month-long observance that shines a spotlight on the contribution made by lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals throughout history. The main objective of the LGBT History Month is to educate and inspire young people about the history of the gay rights movement and foster inclusive growth.

In this article, we have curated a list of some LGBTQ inclusive organizations you should know about:

1. Stonewall UK standing up for LGBTQ+ people everywhere

In May 1988, Section 28, a series of laws that forbade ‘promoting’ homosexuality came into force.

A year later, a small group of people who were actively fighting against Section 28 founded Stonewall UK, to stand up against the highly reviled, discriminatory law.

They rose and stood for gay rights in politics, media, and even in the courts. Stonewall UK works with thousands of people each year to make a sizable impact in the LGBTQ+ community.

Events

2. LGBT Foundation is providing information services to LGBTQ+ communities

LGBT Foundation is a national charity established in 1975. They exist to support the needs of people on the LGBTQ spectrum. A nationally significant charity in Greater Manchester, they serve over 40,000 people every year.

The LGBT Foundation offers evidence-based, cost-effective services to support LGBTQ+ people, helping them improve their skills and self-confidence, ultimately boosting their health and wellbeing.

Events

LGBT SMART RECOVERY on 30th September 2021

Rainbow Flourish Events – A group for people over 50 – from 4th Oct-18th October 2021

They/Them/Us – for non-binary and genderfluid people on 22nd October 2021

3. Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline is helping LGBTQ+ folks talk things through

Switchboard has been effectively listening to the voices of the LGBTQ+ community since 1974. They invite conversations and provide a safe space to people from the LGBTQ+ spectrum who face various issues. Gender identity, sexuality, sexual health, and emotional wellbeing are some of the areas you can talk about and seek advice, without having to fear judgment.

Call them at 0300 330 0630 (open 10:00 – 22:00 every day)

4. Galop is supporting the victims of sexual and domestic abuse

Galop is a nonprofit organization that assists people who have had issues with the police or who have questions about the criminal justice system. Galop focuses on assisting victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, hate crimes, honor-based abuse, forced marriage, and conversion therapies. They are a service run by LGBT+ people for LGBT+ people.

5. MindLine Trans+ is providing a mental health support helpline

MindLine Trans+ provides support for anyone identifying as transgender, non-binary, or genderfluid. They also support their family members and loved ones, creating a deeper impact in the lives of the people in need.

MindLine has trained volunteers with telephone counseling skills. Occasionally the calls may be taken by trans allies or people who have lived experience of being trans or non-binary. The volunteers are empathetic and don’t ask for any personal details.

6. Mermaids UK is helping gender-diverse kids and their families

Mermaids UK has been creating meaningful impact since 1995, empowering people with their community groups, web resources, and helpline services. They are passionate about giving kids a happier life in the face of great adversity.

Mermaids provides families and young people with the tools they need to negotiate education and health services. They also help children cope with mental and emotional distress and provide their parents with individual support.

7. Maytree is providing support to folks feeling suicidal

Maytree provides a free 4 night, 5 days stay for adults. They give people support and a safe and caring environment where they can be heard.

Maytree remains the most unique non-medical residential place to stay in the UK. They have been doing this since 2002 and have been open 365 days a year for people when they were feeling suicidal.

8. Citizens Advice (CA) is providing independent and free advice

Citizens Advice has been helping citizens and solving problems since 1939. They have over 21,000 volunteers who come from a range of backgrounds and are highly trained.

Their expertise ranges from subjects, including housing, debt, legal matters, employment, consumer issues, immigration, and others.

The CA has over 21,400 volunteers and provides support in 2,540 locations across England and Wales. They have made a difference in the lives of 2.8 million people overall

9. FFLAG is supporting family members and folks from the LGBTQ+ community

FFLAG is part of the Safe Space Alliance, an LGBT+-led nonprofit. They help the LGBTQ+ community worldwide to identify, navigate, and create safe spaces for the friends and family of the LGBTQ+ people.

It is a national voluntary organization and provides a hub for information exchange between parent groups and local parent connections. They advocate for and take action in support of human and civil rights.

