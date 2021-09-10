Lexus Hale of Lexmetics: “Let your fear fuel you”

Let your fear fuel you- yes, it is normal to be afraid when you start a business. Yes, it is normal to fear that you’ll be a failure. However, it is important that you use that fear to fuel your motivation to produce a greater outcome. There’s a sermon I’ve listened to on a podcast by Pastor Steven Furtick about anxiety and one of my favorite things he said in the sermon was, “The enemies we’re afraid of today will be the testimony of triumph tomorrow.”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lexus Hale.

Lexus is a 25 year-old recent graduate of the University of Central Florida. She is a makeup Artist, micro influencer, and founder of the upcoming brand Lexmetics. Lexmetics is abeauty brand designed for women of color with clean ingredients and sustainably conscious packaging, launching this year in time for the holiday season. Lexus is also a wife, mother, and ongoing survivor of the auto-immune disease lupus known as SLE.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Growing up I always knew I was born to walk in my purpose of being my own boss. I took inspiration from watching my great-grandmother who was a seamstress and the idea of creating and altering clothing excited me as a child. Every day after school I’d run off the school bus to make sure I made it home in time to watch That’s So Raven because Raven Baxter truly was who I wanted to emulate in life, and this drove me to pursue the fashion industry. I would sketch every day and by the time I graduated high school, I had hopes of attending SCAD University in Savannah, Georgia but financially couldn’t afford to attend so I stayed in Florida and obtained my bachelor’s degree at University of Central Florida.

Along my high school and college journey, I also got into watching makeup tutorials on YouTube and discovered my idol, Jaclyn Hill. I’d watch her tutorials daily and would practice on myself. I never imagined what was just a hobby for me would steal my heart and become my passion. I’ve always enjoyed self-expression through creative outlets such as art and I took plenty of art classes in school. Eventually I took my first job working in beauty as a freelancer for a beauty brand at Ulta and after my poor experience with the brand manager, I left the job and pursued creating makeup videos on YouTube. As time passed, I pursued working for Sephora and eventually I branched out to be a freelance makeup artist in Central Florida. Along these experiences I met women of color from different parts of town and would often hear the frustrations that became inspiration behind my brand.

I learned women of color lack being heard in the beauty industry along with having better access to makeup with clean ingredients from brands that cater just to us and our needs, so I created the brand Lexmetics, which is short for Lexus Cosmetics.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting story that’s happened to me was having the pleasure of participating in the Blackstone Launchpad Fellowship program after graduating from graduate school at the University of Central Florida. The opportunity came at such a great time as I had recently completed school after becoming a mom for the first time during the pandemic last year and I wasn’t so sure I could keep up with the journey of pursuing my business. I participated in my very first pitch competition prior to graduating and made it to the semifinals. I ended up losing to a classmate from my cohort and I was so crushed and began to listen to the doubts in my head (imposter syndrome). One of my professors from the grad program recommended this fellowship program and mentioned the applications were open to apply just weeks before graduation. Although I felt defeated from the loss of the pitch competition, I just had my intuition telling me to just apply and see what happens.

A couple of weeks had gone by and the next thing I knew I opened my email up to find a congratulations email was sent to me as I had been one of five students accepted into the fellowship program just from my school alone. The program lasted seven weeks and went through various workshops covering topics such as customer discovery, marketing, and funding methods for your business. At the end of the program each fellow was awarded grant funding towards their business ventures, and it truly was a big help to my company, and I’ll always be grateful.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Understand MOQ’s and how that affects pricing with labs. Going into my business I just thought in my head I could work with a lab and tell them I just need X amount of product and sign the deal. Absolutely not! Each lab operates differently and has requirements in terms of the minimum order quantity that you must follow in order to work with them. I’ve spoken to several different labs, and I can count on one hand how many have been willing to work with me by lowering the MOQ requirement on the products or even to create packaging for me.

I learned to not make assumptions that someone will go by your standards if they already have their own. Communication is key, especially in business and sometimes you will need to use your communication skills to negotiate on standards that meet your needs as well as the supplier you plan to operate with.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to express gratitude towards my mother. She raised my older sister and I on her own with the love and support of my grandparents and I’ll always be grateful. Being raised by a strong single mother demonstrated strength and determination that I strive daily to teach my daughter as well. My mom was tough on me growing up but now as an adult I understand why and appreciate it much more now than I did as a child. If I didn’t experience the tough love and always having someone in my corner pushing me to be great, I wouldn’t be half of the woman I am today.

When I was diagnosed with lupus back in 2016, I was only 20 and I still remember the day like it was yesterday. My daughter sat down to break the news to me and as I went numb and in total shock my mom was right there in the exam room holding my hand the entire time. She practically had to nurse me back to health all while conquering her career and education. In fact, we both were graduates the same year of 2018 (She completed her Doctoral program, and in the fall that year I finally overcame lupus and graduated with my bachelor’s degree). Since the beginning, I’ve had a mother, a mentor, and a best friend all in one and it doesn’t get better than that. I’m blessed beyond words, and I pray that I’ll get the opportunity to be a blessing to my daughter the way my mother has been to me. The world can be a tough place and people can be harsh. But we’re only given one life and we must make the most of it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES!! Some female entrepreneurs were fortunate enough to start up their ventures due to generational wealth. Some will say they had the money saved up over time, and some will say they needed to pursue options such as business loans. But how many of us will be able to say we did it all or at least most of it with the help of a grant? Research already shows that women are funding much less than males when it comes to entrepreneurship. I think back to my first pitch competition and when I lost in the semifinals, I lost against a male. It is quite infuriating how many people don’t perceive females as being successful business owners. We can do as much as men if not MORE than men.

Oh, and let’s not talk about the difficulties of obtaining funding opportunities if you’re a person of color. Especially a woman of color. I cannot tell you how many grants and pitching competitions I have applied for just this year alone. So many times, I’ve been so close, yet many times I’ve been told no or that the competition was tough.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

The more opportunities open for women and people of color, the more opportunities for businesses and even employment opportunities can grow. Each time a small business has the opportunity to launch to the public, it generates another stream of revenue for the owner, socializing for consumers, and the potential for employment to expand as the business grows and can afford to hire employees.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders, because it brings so much more diversity to the table. I love reading Fobes 30 under 30 articles and discovering how many of the featured companies are owned by women. It is exciting and inspirational to see just har far a woman can go in life. Seeing more female founders can show other girls that are pursuing their education or still working a 9–5 role just how much hard work can pay off when you dance to the beat of your own drum.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

You’re on top of the world from the moment you get started. I think for those who aspire to become entrepreneurs we get this perception from the media that it is all just glam and successful right from the start. This isn’t the case. There are many roles to fill as a business owner, whether you’ve got a team behind you or if you’re a one woman show like myself. It takes a lot of dedication and determination and if you don’t have the heart or the right mindset to take the leap of faith, you will not succeed.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think anyone can become a founder, if they’re willing to put in the work. It is not always glitz and glam or what many people choose to reveal along their journey through social media. We don’t always see the behind-the-scenes event that led up to a business owners’ success and that could make or break the potential someone must be in that type of role. If you can be good at decision-making, communicate effectively, and be flexible, I think these are some of the key traits to being a phenomenal founder. If you’re willing to go through all the hurdles along the journey, then pursue your passion. If you are not the type of person to handle overcoming obstacles or knowing when to pivot in situations for your livelihood, then a “regular job” may be your journey and that’s okay too.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Remember your WHY- it is so easy to get caught up in our doubts or to be consumed by the imposter syndrome. Take a break if you need to. Take a deep breath if you need to. But remember to regroup and refocus on why you’re pursuing this journey. A quote I have on my wall that I read daily says, “The words you speak are the house you live in.”

2. Pursue Your Passion- I don’t think any business would be as successful if it didn’t involve pursuing what you love and enjoy doing. Whether it is something crafty and creative or something tech-related, just be true to yourself and pursue it.

3. Have a mentor- I mentioned my mother, but there are other significant people I can mentioned that have influenced me to start this journey. Such as Dr.Gish from my graduate program at UCF. Mentors may feel intimidating for some, but I promise the moment you embark on the first conversation with them, it becomes so comforting and encouraging knowing you have someone in your corner to support you and guide you along the way. It is okay to multiple people in your life that you consider to be a mentor, sometimes it takes a village and that’s alright.

4. Make connections- Sometimes you can do it all on your own. But sometimes you’ve got to step outside of your comfort zone and build relationships. As someone who is an introvert and can be shy around people, I’ve learned and grown so much over the years just by connecting more with people. You never know who you’ll connect with that can connect you towards the direction you want to go with your business. Whether it is a teacher, a close friend, or someone in your community. Don’t be afraid to build and grow!

5. Let your fear fuel you- yes, it is normal to be afraid when you start a business. Yes, it is normal to fear that you’ll be a failure. However, it is important that you use that fear to fuel your motivation to produce a greater outcome. There’s a sermon I’ve listened to on a podcast by Pastor Steven Furtick about anxiety and one of my favorite things he said in the sermon was, “The enemies we’re afraid of today will be the testimony of triumph tomorrow.”

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My success story is still being written. However, I do use my journey as a form of motivation not only for myself, but those who may look up to me and the journey I walk. I walk in my purpose with the hope of inspiring little black girls who may look like me, or even serving as an aspiration to my daughter who will one day have to choose what she wants to be in this world.

My business is not just about creating these clean beauty products, but also giving back to women of color. I feel women of color are so “overlooked” in society and sometimes we just want to be heard a little better. To be seen a little better, and that has been the key to my process of creating this brand. I don’t want women of color to just love the products I create, but I want them to feel empowered, to know their worth, and just empower someone else. I remember in high school always hearing about the girls getting in the fight down the hallway or in the parking lot over rumors spread about them, or something as silly as a boy who wasn’t even worth it. Even as adults I’ve seen online women tearing other women down, as if it makes them the bigger person. It needs to stop.

We’re all different, from various backgrounds, but as women of color we need to stick together and just support one another. I’ve also been working on developing a foundation piece for my brand where I can serve my local community by providing opportunities for minority girls in school who aspire to be successful business owners or just want to see what success looks like in a career path.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d have to go back to what I touched on earlier; women of color supporting women of color. We can see someone smiling on the outside yet have so much pain on the inside and feel like they’ve got no one to turn to. It is so easy for us to judge someone else rather than support or encourage them. I hope that one day it will change, and I also intend to teach that to my daughter. I don’t want her to grow up judging someone else when she doesn’t know their story. And I don’t want someone to judge her when they don’t know her journey either. We just must do better.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have to say Steve Harvey. I really enjoyed when his talk show was on TV and I listened to his podcast a lot when I was going through my toughest moments with my lupus. He truly is an inspiration and I always love to hear his story of how he became successful. To go from homeless to the man he is today is truly remarkable. There were a few moments when I would try to apply to be mentioned on his talk show to share my story, or to try and be mentored by him but of course I never got replies and I’m sure it is a full-on process just to get in contact with him. If I were to have a conversation with him, I just know it would be full of laughs, smiles, and tears because I am an emotional person and I would be overwhelmed with tears of joy just to meet Steve Harvey in person. Also, let’s not forget his fabulously fashioned wife, Marjorie. I follow her on Instagram and her fashion is just out of this world.

