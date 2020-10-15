Lexie Lombard: “Black Lives Matter”

For the mind, list-making is one of my main forms of self-care. Stopping my future self from being scatterbrained is a thoughtful gesture.

For the body, I like to wear it out a little (which can be challenging with a sedentary job), may it be a 45-minute swim or a long day of walking around Brooklyn shopping, I prefer to finish the day with tired feet.

For the soul, I travel. It doesn’t need to be anywhere too far or for too long- I love weekend trips. A few friends and I went upstate last weekend to spend a few days outdoors, and I came back to the city so refreshed. My friend and I are driving down to Virginia in November to vote, but I know I’ll get to hug my family and dog while I’m down there, which will revive me and my spirits. Another option if you can’t get away, is hosting. This weekend I have a friend visiting which will give me the same feeling of a trip without even going anywhere!

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well-being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lexie Lombard.

Lexie Lombard is an NYC & LA-based content creator and internet personality. Best recognized as an unfiltered, organic content creator who deploys her platform to advocate, enlighten and create intelligent dialogues with her followers, she quickly gained recognition as the voice of her generation, garnering over half a million followers.

Amidst the global pandemic, which left millions of people unsure of how to adjust, Lexie used her platform to create a 15-week quarantine series called “Alone in New York City”, acting as the raw, unapologetic voice of her generation going through strange, dark, and uncharted territory. She captures the thoughts that go through one’s mind during the many phases one experiences when quarantining alone in an apartment of one of the hardest-hit cities in the world — NYC.

Outside of content creation, she’s hosted several segments, most notably, Seventeen Magazine’s series “The 17 Report,” and made her producer debut on a segment for “What High Schoolers are ACTUALLY Wearing” on YouTube. She’s a go-to “It Girl” for all things fashion, art, lifestyle, beauty, and New York City, recently collaborating with New York Fashion Week, Nordstrom, American Idol, Seventeen, Teen Vogue, Thinx, Drew Barrymore, and Clean & Clear.

This year, it’s Lexie’s goal to expand her talents outside the digital sphere and begin taking on more hosting gigs both on the small and big screen while continuing to engage her fans on social media.

Born and raised in Virginia, Lexie eventually made the transition to Los Angeles & Manhattan to pursue her career. When Lexie isn’t busy using her platform to inspire her generation, she spends her time thrifting, swimming, journaling, and hosting clothing swaps and poetry picnics in Central Park. She’s also become increasingly involved in activist movements, including taking part in the Black Lives Matter protests during the George Floyd riots.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

In middle school, I randomly created my own YouTube channel and began creating videos on makeup and fashion. I stuck with it all through high school. I expanded from beauty and fashion and brought my personal life on camera too and grew an audience of 100,000 subscribers (which in 2013, was a huge accomplishment). After graduation, I moved out to Los Angeles to work for myself full-time on YouTube, as well as with other brands. I was lucky enough to host a show on Seventeen and worked as an influencer for American Idol. I didn’t go to college right away, because I became so wrapped up in my internet career. However, when I later moved to New York and was interning at Milk Makeup, I decided to go to Parsons for graphic design.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would not be where I am without my internet friendships. In middle and high school, I became friends with other girls my age who were also running their own YouTube channel. We had chatrooms and would schedule annual trips to New York. We also attended beauty conventions together as a way to spend time with each other and meet our fans in person. I had no idea how impactful these connections would become. My internet friends walked with me and helped me navigate this path of undiscovered territory.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

OH MY LORD. When I was a freshman or sophomore in high school, I made a video on thongs that accidentally went viral (12 million views). I was just a young girl trying to make the point that wearing a thong did not make you a slut. No one likes underwear lines, ok? Looking back, it was very feminist of me- I’ll give my younger self credit. That being said, I had no intention of that video exceeding five or ten thousand views. If I had, I would have brushed my hair and worn a different outfit. The video took off and I was getting recognized everywhere. From boys at summer camp to middle-aged women at the mall. No one prepares you to go viral. I learned that everything you post has the chance to be seen by millions. So, keep that in mind.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I’ve definitely considered quitting and running for the hills of corporate America or live off the grid in utter privacy, but I can’t, I still love it. I love working a creative job with little boundaries. I love my audience with my whole heart. They’re a huge support system and I strive to make them proud. I think I’d actually feel lost without them. My advice for others who want to embark on this journey is to give it a shot. If you don’t like it, fine. If you do, it’s an experience like no other. I’m grateful.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

If you’re engaged and loyal to your content, your audience will be too. I believe audiences have a tendency to mirror the creator.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

For the mind, list-making is one of my main forms of self-care. Stopping my future self from being scatterbrained is a thoughtful gesture.

For the body, I like to wear it out a little (which can be challenging with a sedentary job), may it be a 45-minute swim or a long day of walking around Brooklyn shopping, I prefer to finish the day with tired feet.

For the soul, I travel. It doesn’t need to be anywhere too far or for too long- I love weekend trips. A few friends and I went upstate last weekend to spend a few days outdoors, and I came back to the city so refreshed. My friend and I are driving down to Virginia in November to vote, but I know I’ll get to hug my family and dog while I’m down there, which will revive me and my spirits. Another option if you can’t get away, is hosting. This weekend I have a friend visiting which will give me the same feeling of a trip without even going anywhere!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I can be such a nerd, but I love class. My mind thoroughly enjoys sitting in a room with peers with a teacher giving a lesson. I took a long time to admit it to myself, but I thrive in academia.

My heart thrives when I’m outdoors. I have to spend a lot of time inside, but I know I spend more time inside than I have to, and when I listen to myself and spend time outside it heals me in a way no person could.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I’ll be shallow and say there’s nothing I can’t take on if I’m wearing the perfect outfit. I’ll be corny and say I feel beautiful when I’m surrounded by those who understand and love me. I’ll be real and say planning a path to achieve your goals then following it will bring you an inner glow that not even the best orgasm could.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

In all transparency, I was very depressed a couple years ago. I was given The Secret Life of Bees by someone, for no real reason in particular. I can’t tell you how or why, but that book saved me.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I’m pretty open minded when it comes to wellness treatments. So, I’m going to go with not yet, but only time will tell.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Black Lives Matter. I demand that we create a country where black people feel safe to roam as they please. It feels ridiculous that this isn’t a reality yet.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Taylor Swift, hiiii.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@lexie on twitter and IG and watch my videos onyoutube.com/lexielombard

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!