Leverage Your Time Thru Group Coaching

Time puts a limit on how far 1 on 1 coaching business models can scale.

We all only have so many hours in a day, and trading time for money doing 1 on 1 coaching will put a cap on your growth at a certain point.

This is why we’ve fallen in love with high ticket group coaching, because it is far more time leveraged than 1 on 1 coaching.

Think about it, would you rather spend an hour or two a week on weekly Zoom coaching calls, or have your calendar booked end to end with 1 on 1 consulting sessions?

And while it may seem like only spending an hour a week with your clients won’t bring them value, it’s actually the opposite.

In a group coaching setting, every single client spends the week going through pre recorded program content, which does not require you being there.

Then, after consuming the content for the week, they come to the weekly Zoom session with real, actionable questions that make the most use of your time and theirs.

They still get tremendous value, and you only need to spend a few hours each week on live sessions and answering questions individually as they arise.

Better yet, this model allows you to work with more clients than ever before all while providing tremendous value to each and every one of them.

As you scale, you can even onboard coaches to run calls, oversee student progress, and answer any specific questions they may have.

Before long, you could have a massively successful group coaching business completely on auto pilot.

If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to stay up to date with our social media channels and read our frequently posted blogs filled with free content and resources.

Free Training: https://www.launchyourknowledge.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowledgexus/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/knowledgexusa/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knowledgexus/

