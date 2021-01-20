Letting in the Light

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

Opening the Shutters

In the apartment we have rented in Athens, the ceilings are fourteen feet high. Around the upper reaches is a two-foot band of sky blue clasped between white cornice and molding. Pale sunlight-yellow cascades to the floor. The herringbone wood cuts diagonal lines in dark and light shades of honey. A long, low leopard print sofa and great, weathered dining table that serves as my desk dominate the room, rendering it simultaneously regal and amusing. A chair covered in paper leaves from a stage play of Midsummer Night’s Dream completes the whimsy. Two sets of French doors stand shoulder to shoulder and let the morning light flood in while the birdsong sails in on the wings of the breezes that blow down from the Acropolis.

We are not yet a week in Athens, but already the crumbling of my old

life has begun, as I knew it would. I didn’t know how things would

shift, but what was started a few short months ago—when I cast off the

bowlines of permanent home—I held close to me until I felt I was in

an environment ancient enough to imbue my transition with wisdom

and strength.

Here I am not home, but I have arrived at a place where I will stay and

write. The lure of the familiar and routine is no longer drawing on me

to be busy and distracted. Here, I must make sense of the foolhardiness

of putting all my worldly goods in a storage locker and getting on a

plane to a place where I do not speak the language. My soul seems to

know what is going on because I have never been so at ease or slept as

well as I have in this place. But my mind is still saying, “What the…?”

We all make choices, and I now choose to be who I am without apology.

However, it seems that to reveal my Self to myself, I must first let go

of everything that does not become me. So, dark in the recesses of my

locker in Toronto, stuff awaits my return. I will look with fresh eyes

and choose again when it is time to make a new home. But that time

is not now, and I have all that I require in a suitcase in the next room.

Oh yes, and in the one person whom I trust to share this passage with

me: Athan.

Athan can be incredibly annoying because he holds a mirror to me

that I often resist looking into. I allow him to expose me to myself

because behind the mirror are amber-green eyes so full of love and

tenderness that my heart quiets, and I can look without embarrassment.

Ironically, I resist looking at my strengths and loveliness with vigor

equal to my resistance to looking at my weaknesses.

Actually, what I just described is my only weakness, and I think it is common to us all. We rarely see our loveliness, and we witness our flaws as the foundation of our incomplete Self. There are no real weaknesses in any of us, just the unwillingness to accept ourselves as we are, now, and to

see our challenges of Self as we play out our lives. Working through

the frustrations and obstacles to our inner happiness and fulfillment is

Life. It is not about reaching goals—financial, social or spiritual—it is

about being. The accouterments of prestige or wealth will come—or

not. The deciding factor to their showing up in our lives is our inherent

aspiration.

Many wish they could win the lottery, but a simple question will reveal

the truth of this desire: What would you do with a million dollars?

After the new house and the trip to the Caribbean and a few things

that deteriorate over time, we have pretty much expended our material

dreams. The two riches that really hold any lasting quality, and we

mistakenly imagine might be purchased with money are freedom and

love. Those do not come from the outside but from the deep well

within. Freedom is the letting go of anything that keeps you from

simply walking in another direction.

Love begins with you, for the you that you are right now, in your

fullness and in your flawed-ness. Love is like water. When it is poured,

it finds every chink, fissure, and hollow, and fills it to overflowing. You

cannot guide the path of water; water finds its own path—and so does

love. When you pour love out of your deepest heart, you stand in the

center of the fountain of Life itself.

I came here to Europe to find out which parts of me were real and which parts of me were habit, or derived from wanting to please others, or from whispers from past generations that had nothing to do with me.

A friend commented to me once over a chatty lunch, “You, of all

people I know, have done the most work on yourself, and yet you are

still like this!” She was wondering why I still hadn’t “arrived.” It made

me wonder, too, as I described the onionskin aspect of being revealed

to one’s Self. I no longer wonder. I know.

My zeal for self-awareness through psychotherapy, Reiki, yoga, and all kinds of therapies and practices only shone the light on the deep kernel that I had constructed my life around: My innate unworthiness. The unworthiness was real. It was a shell as hard and tight as an oyster that held within it the pearl of my own divine essence.

Oh, I’ve chipped away at it over the decades. I’ve learned through

relationships—business and personal; ‘good’ and ‘bad’. I’ve learned

through raising two sons and know that our children are our teachers.

Parenting reveals our Selves to ourselves most clearly if we accept the

true nature of the reciprocal dynamic. I learned through the death of

my husband, whose love was like a fortress of protection. When he

died, I found that my foundations crumbled because they were built

on his truth of me, not my own truth of myself. Life with George felt

better because I could quiet my nasty little voice when I looked into

his eyes, rested in his arms, and lived in our home together. I was loved,

and that was enough.

As surely as a single drop of rain will find its way to the ocean and ascend once more, we all long to find our way to our true source, and that is Love. It is what drives us. Where we get messed up is in withholding

Love from ourselves until we have achieved some perceived right to

worthiness. We look into a mirror darkly, and our reflection is obscured

by what we are looking for. The body? The intellect? The house? The

clothes? The title? The youth? The spirituality?

Many religions tell us that, at some distant time, presumably after death, we will see ourselves as God or Creation sees us. We will know our divinity essentially when it is too late for it to do us—or this world—any real good. Is it any wonder we are confused? We have to claim divine eyes right now and see ourselves clearly as perfected spirits unfolding through human

experience.

I think we are living in a cosmic car rally, and all the clues are there in

ancient scriptures and myths, and also in the abundant metaphors that

nature offers us. We are driving too fast to read the signs correctly. We

think we get the gist of it, and off we go over the hills of distraction,

looking for something that we will not find. The answer is right here,

and it is the love you have for yourself as you are right now. Here and

now are the only compass points by which we are truly able to navigate.

All else is in the abundant play of infinite possibility. If I stop writing

and go for a walk, what series of incidents will play out and differ from

if I stop writing, go make coffee, and see what Athan is working on in

the other room?

Since I have chosen to continue writing, I am moved to say that—

knowing that we exist in a pool of infinite possibility, countless choices

that lead to countless times a zillion outcomes—we have no concrete

past or certain future. We have illusions of past events and probabilities

for future outcomes. In the one glittering moment when I discovered

that someone I thought had loved me all my life proved he didn’t, and,

in fact, he hated me passionately, all was made clear to me, and the

past as I knew it was dissolved. I am no longer committed to my own

illusion and now am free. Actually, I was always free from a past that

has infinite subjective versions, just as you are.

So, what now? I am committed to my own “now.” I am writing the

book with which I have teased my soul for decades by writing snippets

on a blog, in articles, short children’s stories, or poetry. I have let my

truths dribble instead of surge out of me, which left me anemic and

looking for fulfillment elsewhere. I am okay with writing and not

knowing whether it will be relevant to any other person. It is relevant

to me, and that is enough. There was a time when George said, “If you

have one flaw, it is that you want to change the world.” My response at

the time was, “Yes, and?” Now I know what he meant, and I no longer

want to change the world. I can’t, anyway. All I can do is change myself

and adjust my own bearings until I am sailing with benevolent winds

on a sea of happiness.

I wanted to change the world because I hurt so badly. Each time I

found a healing salve through meditation, Reiki, or whatever, I wanted

to shout it out so that everyone would be saved from hurt. But it is our

struggle with the constraints of our acquired roles and relationships,

the abrasion of conflict within ourselves and with others, that gives us

the strength and patience to emerge from the enclosure of our little self

into the full color and freedom of our larger Self. Just like the butterfly,

we need the process itself to gain our radiance.

Of course, not everyone wants to be saved. Not everyone wants to

ascend. Not everyone questions the meaning of life or desires any kind

of answer. Lots of people are okay just being okay.



All I am doing is polishing my own eyes from the inside so that I see

the gorgeous world in its infinite unfolding of creation, the source of

which is pure Love. This is the love that cradles both dark and light.

We come to our own self-love by peeling, chipping, dissolving or

bludgeoning our way through the layers of untruths that disguise our

true nature.

No relationship or experience is without merit in contributing to this

quest. However, each relationship and experience can more deeply

encrust our true nature if we remain unconscious. I know. I spent a

lifetime trying to please others in an effort to overcome the inner bleat

of unworthiness. The voice I discovered was not my own, nor a higher

guiding wisdom, but rose from unexamined messages of generations.

This morning I have opened the shutters and opened the doors. The

spring breeze is cool but promises a warming sun. Over the rooftops

and high above, I glimpse the crumbling but majestic monument to

the Muses on Filopappos Hill and know what has brought me here.

