‘Letting go’ of what no longer serves us is a hot topic in the holistic world.

What do we mean and why is it so important?

I help my clients let go of their anxious thoughts and beliefs so they can create a life that they love and a life that they deserve. We all deserve to have a rich, fulfilled, amazing and joyful life but most people don’t realise it, don’t believe that they are worthy of it or feel that they don’t deserve it!

Anxiety, depression and mental limitations stop us from truly shining our light, to its fullest. These disempowering states prevent us from being the magnificent beings that we were brought forth to be.

I work with the law of attraction, both with myself and my clients and until you let go of what is stopping you, what is holding you back then I’m afraid to say you will never get to where you want to be. Harsh? Maybe. But true.

Something that no longer serves you could be an unfulfilling relationship, a job that doesn’t satisfy you or a home that you don’t feel safe in. Or, if you want to go a little deeper; negative self talk, being unkind to yourself, a false and limiting belief about yourself and your life, unhelpful and self sabotaging behaviours and just feeling discontented with yourself and your life.

The simple truth is that if you really let go of what no longer serves you then you can make room for something that does make you happy, that does fulfil you, that truly supports the next part of your journey called life. It’s like when you let go of something that is holding you back there is a vacuum, an empty space, that can now be filled with something more suited to the better, more improved, ungraded version of yourself, that you are intending to create.

When I ask my clients what they really want for themselves and their lives they tell me their end goal, however we have to work on letting go of what is no longer serving them, no longer supporting them. It is then that they become free of the heavy energy which was keeping them stuck. When this happens and when they let go, anxiety vanishes, depression lifts, pain disappears from their bodies and unnecessary worries simply melt away.

Remember, your body speaks your mind. It is vital for your ongoing health, wellbeing and vitality that you let go of mental, emotional and physical blocks so that you can move forward into a life that you love, free from anxiety, illness and unnecessary concerns.

Put your hand on your heart right now and take a deep breath. Breathe deeply into your heart space and ask yourself what you need to let go of.

This act of letting go doesn’t just happen once. It’s a path of growth and development which keeps us moving towards being the very best version of ourselves, the people that we are really and truly meant to be. This is a balancing act of letting go, feeling the relief, growing into that bigger space and then becoming aware and letting go all over again. This is why it is so important to be working on ourselves constantly and letting go of what no longer serves us, whether it be that relationship that you’ve outgrown or that belief which is no longer helpful.

Always remember:

You are worthy.

You are good enough.

You deserve the best.

You are truly loved.

Love & light,

Adele-Marie