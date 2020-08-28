Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Letting go of the negativity..be you, for you !!

Rock bottom became the solid foundation, in which I rebuild my life - J. K. Rowling

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

What ever the mind of a man can conceive and believe it, can achieve

– Napoleon Hill

If we think we are the hero, we are hero. If we think we are not , we are not !!. None of the human beings got succeed in life without any failures, loss, pain. Failure is not the end, it is the opportunity to learn. Not everyone has the success stories, not everyone has the good childhood, not everyone born in rich family and not everyone has same skin tone. Everyone is different, has different stories.

Never get ruined by the failures, loss, never worry for the people’s opinion, comments. Just wipe it and go. Don’t let the negativity to rule you, your brain and get rid of. Only you are responsible for your life, no one else !! Be brave, be strong punch the negativity in its face, get out of that. How many times you fail at anything it doesn’t matter, how many times you get back and rise matters. Rise yourself..again. Be yourself, admire yourself, be happy for yourself.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to implement positivity in your life and bring yourself back: Any failure is not end of life

    by Aadil Adil
    Community//

    Connie Chi of the Chi Group: How To Develop Greater Resilience

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    8 Ways to Awaken the Olympian Within in 2020

    by Shyam Ramanathan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.