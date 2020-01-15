Contributor Log In/Sign Up
LETTING GO OF THE LOAD⁣

Time to put down the excess weight we're carrying, by any means possible...

By

The frequencies of regret, shame and guilt that we carry with us in this human experience, is like carrying a big, weighty, uncomfortable sack of shit around with us… ⁣

Everywhere we go.⁣

At an unconscious level, they determine a lot of the actions and behaviours of our adult lives and cause the majority of our dysfunctional and self sabotaging ways of being in relationships.⁣

Protecting these wounds that most of the time we don’t consciously know we’re running on.⁣

If there’s one way of freeing ourselves up once more so we can start unpacking this said sack of shit, it’s opening up a field of more lightness, honesty and transparency about the things that we’ve experienced in our lives that have moulded us into the humans we are today.⁣

From times where we simply didn’t know better. When we were simply just finding our way.⁣

This life experience is temporary. ⁣

We’re all going to die at some point. ⁣

Clinging onto some perfect persona or striving for perfection in a world where we are literally set up to suffer, carry deeply engrained wounds and to stuff it all up in patches is futile.⁣

Give yourself permission to drop the excess weight.⁣

Unpack & lighten up on all the baggage you can, in the most efficient ways possible for you at this time.⁣

Whether it be through looking at situations from a different lens that has never been possible, swallowing the pride and apologising for past mis-takes or simply to allow yourself to laugh at the ridiculousness of your planetary trip.⁣

Whatever it takes – Breathe some freshness into these dense areas in your reality.⁣

Allow them to move with your intention.⁣

NOW is THE time💫⁣

There has NEVER been a better time than now.⁣

Chances are you’ve been carrying it all around for far too long anyway 💫

💚⁣

#selfhonesty #lettinggo #unwindingthewound
📷 via Akin Ozcan – Shuttershock

    Dan Regan, Empowerment Coach at Activating Authenticity

    Daniel Regan is an Empowerment Coach, Breathworker & Gene Keys Ambassador who’s zest for life, mystical adventure and vehement love for sharing and awakening others into self realization has led him to ​travel the world presenting Gene Keys Wisdom, breathwork modalities and various self-mastery systems with people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.⁣

    He is pioneering a new way of BEing in these times of great change and opportunity on the planet. Dan specializes in anchoring individuals and teams into their core stability through exploring the subconscious and unconscious aspects of the psyche that are waiting to be revealed and catalyzed in this life.

