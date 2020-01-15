LETTING GO OF THE LOAD⁣

The frequencies of regret, shame and guilt that we carry with us in this human experience, is like carrying a big, weighty, uncomfortable sack of shit around with us… ⁣

⁣

Everywhere we go.⁣

⁣

At an unconscious level, they determine a lot of the actions and behaviours of our adult lives and cause the majority of our dysfunctional and self sabotaging ways of being in relationships.⁣

⁣

Protecting these wounds that most of the time we don’t consciously know we’re running on.⁣

⁣

If there’s one way of freeing ourselves up once more so we can start unpacking this said sack of shit, it’s opening up a field of more lightness, honesty and transparency about the things that we’ve experienced in our lives that have moulded us into the humans we are today.⁣

⁣

From times where we simply didn’t know better. When we were simply just finding our way.⁣

⁣

This life experience is temporary. ⁣

⁣

We’re all going to die at some point. ⁣

⁣

Clinging onto some perfect persona or striving for perfection in a world where we are literally set up to suffer, carry deeply engrained wounds and to stuff it all up in patches is futile.⁣

⁣

Give yourself permission to drop the excess weight.⁣

⁣

Unpack & lighten up on all the baggage you can, in the most efficient ways possible for you at this time.⁣

⁣

Whether it be through looking at situations from a different lens that has never been possible, swallowing the pride and apologising for past mis-takes or simply to allow yourself to laugh at the ridiculousness of your planetary trip.⁣

⁣

Whatever it takes – Breathe some freshness into these dense areas in your reality.⁣

⁣

Allow them to move with your intention.⁣

⁣

NOW is THE time💫⁣

⁣

There has NEVER been a better time than now.⁣

⁣

Chances are you’ve been carrying it all around for far too long anyway 💫

⁣

💚⁣

⁣

#selfhonesty #lettinggo #unwindingthewound

.

📷 via Akin Ozcan – Shuttershock