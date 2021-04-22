Letting Go of People Pleasing

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!



Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!



Amy Smith has one of those unforgettably big, ‘bad’, bold type personalities! She has one of those demonstrative, larger than life frequency fields; fully engulfing those within her immediate proximity and equally to those who extend far beyond! An off-the-charts vibrational being; Amy’s persona oozes unbridled genuineness. Energetically speaking, Amy is revved up, juiced up, firing on all pistons, and rearing to go whenever opportunity strikes, and for wherever life is intended to take her! This woman has an undeniable pulse on not only herself, (first and foremost) but additionally, Amy is totally dialed into the wants and the needs of the collective, hence her advanced strength/skill sets for intuitively knowing how best to responsively navigate the needs of those external to her. A larger than life ‘Amy-Aura.’ A yummy, magnetic spirit who magnetically pulled me in!

Right out of the 3-2-1 countdown of “You Are Live” – – Amy kicked it into high gear and demonstrated a respectful, no-nonsense immediacy type approach for not wanting to needlessly squander anyone else’s time. Amy’s overall stance for precisely getting to the direct heart of the matter is always a collective win-win for the loyal radio listeners, the podcast subscribers and for myself as the radio/podcast host. It allows for an exorbitant amount of ground to be covered within a finite period of air time. And wow, what an interview it was! Please find the enclosed podcast link in which to click on.

Amy is hilariously blunt and full-on out of the box in every admirable way one could possibly conceive. On cue, Amy exhibited such an impressive ability for getting to the direct point of her poignant messaging. Amy has finessed the fine art of committedly showing up to rise as laser focus, altruistically invested, and all whilst equally depicting a respectful seriousness for people, their situations and their circumstances. All that and more; wrapped up and beautifully laced with a brilliant sense of humour so as to genuinely connect and to resonate with the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio listeners and to the podcast subscribers. I truly could not possibly be more grateful to Amy than what I already am!

Representing, or perhaps more accurately stated…misrepresenting an alternative truth for who ONE in fact knows themselves to genuinely be, never ultimately garners true synergistic alignment nor does it provide guaranteed longevity with the co-creative energies, partnerships or collaborations of others. Amy intrinsically understands this, thereby owning this as her truth, which further supports and additionally substantiates the reasons of her long standing credibility within her field of study and expertise. This only constitutes as one of many reasons for why Amy is continuously successful in her ability to effortlessly elicit genuine buy-in from those who naturally flock to her and for those who feel compelled to seek her out.

As you can tell, I am not at all hardpressed nor challenged to sing the praises of this amazing human being, Amy E. Smith! Amy will always have an open standing invitation to reappear as my guest on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald! It would be my honour and my privilege if that were to once again align for the two of us in the near future!

On behalf of both Amy and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted appreciation to you, for generously taking the time in which to read this Feature Article! We also wish to extend our mutual gratitude to you for additionally taking the time to listen to our amazing conversation with one another, and simply by choosing to click on the enclosed podcast link! For anyone here who might wish to take the conversation further with either Amy and/or myself, please know that we would consider it our immense privilege and honour in which to individually connect with you outside of this brilliant forum! “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS AMY E. SMITH?!

Amy E. Smith is a certified and credentialed life coach and hypnotherapist, masterful speaker, and personal empowerment expert.

Owner and founder of Joy Junkie Enterprises, Amy uses her roles as coach, writer, podcaster, and speaker to move individuals beyond limiting beliefs and sabotaging mindsets to a place of radical personal empowerment and self-worth.

With acute focus on helping people “find their voice”, Amy uses her popular weekly podcast, The Joy Junkie Show, to address issues of worth. With acute focus on helping people “find their voice”, Amy uses her popular weekly podcast, The Joy Junkie Show, to address issues of worthiness, self-confidence, and letting go of people-pleasing to assist listeners in creating and living radically joyful lives. Amy has been instrumental in aiding thousands of women in stepping into their authentic power and crafting lives they desire. She is highly sought after for her uncommon style of irreverence, wisdom, and humor and has been a featured expert in Inspired Coach Magazine and on Fox 5 San Diego.

Start stalking Amy at www.TheJoyJunkie.com and grab a free copy of her eWorkbook/Audiobook, Stand Up for Yourself Without Being a Dick: 9 Proven Challenges to Radically Improve Your Self-Confidence and Self-Worth.