Letting Go – Embracing Change When You Don’t Want To

Photo by Krzysztof Niewolny on Unsplash

“In the process of letting go you will lose many things from the past, but you will find yourself.” – Deepak Chopra

Do you like buying new things or do you keep and treasure your possessions forever?

Personally, I love new things as long as I can keep what I already have. Once, I bought a new car and then kept it in the garage for 3 weeks and drove the old car. I know what you’re thinking, “This woman is crazy! Why would she do that?”

My old car had scrapes and scratches and it didn’t matter what I did to it anymore. When I drove my old car, I was in my comfort zone. But that new car was perfect. I just wanted to keep it that way. I didn’t want to worry about getting that first scratch.

Have you ever spent so much time dreaming about something that you were afraid to actually do it because reality might not live up to the dream or because you might fail? Life can get messy and complicated, but you’re not really living it if you stay trapped in the dream. Sometimes you can spend so much time stuck in the dream that you feel like you did take action. Guess what? You didn’t.

The pandemic has forced us not only to make changes in our lives, but to re-evaluate our life, either willingly or due to the loss of a loved one or a job. If you are looking to make big changes in your life, here are five questions to ask yourself:

What do you have to “give up” in order to get what you really want?

What do you fear most about doing this?

If your fears came true, what’s the worst that could happen?

Is it worth the risk?

What is at risk if you keep the status quo?

Recently, I coached someone who had started a new career, but couldn’t understand why she was procrastinating about taking the final steps needed to get her certification. As we explored this topic, she realized that her identity was still based on her old career and she was still holding on to it. Once she realized what she was doing and that who she really is has nothing to do with the “label” of a career, she was able to move ahead with the next chapter of her life.

What are you still holding on to that prevents you from embarking on a new career, relationship or life adventure?

It can be scary to give up that old “car” in your life, but it leaves room to find the thing that you are really passionate about.

By the way, I loved driving that new car, and yes, it got scratched; but I won’t stop getting new cars.