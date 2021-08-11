Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Letters and Words for a Time of Change

Finding inner peace and an anchor for the soul -- as we wait for the morning light.

By

Letters and Thoughts for a Changing Time

Few can deny that our world is undergoing a seismic shift where institutions, ideas, ideals and more are increasingly under fire.

We are daily challenged to find our footing.

The former foundations we firmly trusted in are now shaking, quaking and – in the case of recent deluges – even snaking through our streets!

Take a deep breath.

Welcome to my ABC’s of NOW podcast series. This is where we revisit life through the alphabet with an eye toward unwinding and reviewing the building blocks we’ve all adopted and acquired.

Here we can ask ourselves: What works? What’s true? What is failing when stressed? And what has staying power when under duress?

As with everything I produce, these podcasts are not designed to disempower or fuel fear. To the contrary, they are intended to inspire faith, peace and an anchoring to the soul — even as we are currently braving the winds and waves of change.

In this latest podcast, we’re taking up the letter H and reflecting upon the words “He Will Be.”

In this episode . . .

  • Discover where the expression “He will be” originates
  • Entertain elements of a long-ago dream
  • Consider the lyrics of a Michael Jackson song
  • Tie them together with some ancient texts

Listen here for Episode 19 in the ABC’s of NOW series – H is for He Will Be.

    Maura Sweeney, Ambassador of Happiness(R) and International Speaker

    Author, Podcaster, International Speaker, eCourse creator and Frequent Media Guest, Maura Sweeney pioneered her own journey toward an authentic life and now helps others do the same.

     

    It took a moment of crisis in law school to catalyze her from depleated people pleaser to personal pioneer in life and career. A former decorated corporate manager and home schooling mom, Maura transitioned again at midlife to fulfill some of her earliest callings -- this time on an international scale. Now the trademarked Ambassador of Happiness®, a moniker first given her by UNESCO Center for Peace when speaking at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Day celebrations, Maura masters the art of reflective questions, personal stories and paradigm shifting ideas. Her favorite topics include self-leadership, influence and identity with a foundational mantra of "living happy - inside out." For her global work to inspire a better, happier and more sustainable world, Maura received the Woman of the Decade Award in 2019 at the Women’s Economic Forum in The Hague.

     

