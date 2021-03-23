Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Let’s Talk About Sex – Opening a Pathway to Talk About Reproductive Health With Women and Girls

Fostering Intergenerational conversations about sexual and reproductive health can illuminate a path to healthier futures for girls around the world.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Let&#039;s Talk campaign launch in Zambia
Let's Talk campaign launch in Zambia

Women’s history month is for “commemorating and encouraging the…vital role of women in American history.” But how do we ensure that all women and girls—in the US and abroad—live long and prosperous lives full of opportunities that allow them to change the world for the better? We have to talk about sex.

Approximately 12 million girls aged 15–19 years and almost 1 million girls under 15 years give birth each year in low-income countries. Research is clear that early pregnancy has a long-term negative impact on a girl’s health, education and ability to fully realize her potential.  

I understand these challenges personally. When I was 16 years old, I was an honors student on track to study at a top-tier university. Three months before my 17th birthday  I was pregnant. I was summarily classified as a moral hazard, removed from my school (and my honors classes) and reassigned to a special campus for pregnant girls. Unlike many other girls in my circumstance, I finished high school and eventually, post-secondary education. I was able to overcome the many challenges that early pregnancy presents and escape the poverty I experienced as a child. Although I was able to overcome the odds, I have experienced the very real social, emotional and financial costs associated with early pregnancy. No girl should have to experience this. And we know how to stop early pregnancy at home and around the globe.  

The research is clear that when we have the conversations and create the access to services that equip young people to make informed choices about their own sexual health and their sexual and reproductive futures, we preserve the promise of tomorrow for young women, young men and their communities. When the right supports are in place, teen pregnancy declines. 

Moves to restrict access to comprehensive sex education and access to contraception and other sexual health services fly in the face of everything we know about how to ensure that children are wanted and have parents that are prepared for their arrival. Now that the Biden administration has lifted the Global Gag rule meant to stifle dialogue about reproductive rights, we need to use this opportunity to create real dialogue and dismantle the social taboos, systemic barriers and economic pressures that create the conditions for high rates of child and teenage pregnancies. 

At PCI Media, our program, Let’s Talk! takes on early and unintended pregnancy in 21 countries across Eastern and Southern Africa through communications strategies that foster intergenerational conversations. It is our hope that through personal stories and experiences from our Let’s Talk champions, that we can change attitudes and behaviors around talking about sexual health.

There are still too many young women and men who do not have the information, access and social support to avoid early pregnancy. Persistent social dogmas, denial about adolescent sexual development, and political grandstanding relegate too many young people to the adverse effects of early pregnancy and other negative repercussions of unprotected sexual activity. Many will not recover. 

As elders we hold the responsibility to pass down the knowledge about life and that includes our reproductive power. As humans, we have the ability and choice to create new life and this is not something that we should shy away from talking about. This ability is a beautiful gift that should be cared for and nurtured and used in a way in which each person consciously chooses.

The path to a healthier and brighter future for millions of girls around the world is not possible without talking with our children about their sexuality, about their hopes, their fears and their futures. It’s time to set aside the taboo, the embarrassment, and the shame.

    Meesha Brown, President at PCI Media Impact

    Meesha Brown serves as President of PCI Media Impact. Meesha is an expert practitioner in the fields of learning, social and behavior change communication, and facilitation. Meesha is an award-winning producer whose work includes the #ISurvivedEbola campaign – a multi-media effort to spread life-saving health messages and combat stigma during the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak.

    Before working in the international development sector, Meesha began her professional career in public education, including over 10 years of classroom practice, a tenure as Director of Literacy for New York City Public Schools, and work with states and national organizations to develop and implement more effective pk-12 education policies.

    Meesha sits on the boards of Calvert Impact Capital and the David and Dovetta Wilson Scholarship Fund.

    She hails from West Texas and has 10 siblings. In all of her work, Meesha aspires to employ a pedagogy of love.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    A New Perspective On Infertility

    by Elaine Sir
    Community//

    Adrienne Irizarry: “Failure is an illusion”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Comedian Whitney Cummings and Yale Physician Dr. Minkin Urges Women to be Bold

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.