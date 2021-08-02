Let’s Talk About Imposter Syndrome

Imposter Syndrome

Imposter syndrome is a psychological phenomenon in which people are unable to internalize their accomplishments. They constantly worry that they’re frauds and will be found out. It’s not surprising then, that imposter syndrome affects high-achieving women more than any other demographic.

It is estimated that 70% of all employees experience some degree of imposter syndrome at work.

The good news is, knowing about the condition might help you overcome it! But before we talk about how to do just that, let’s explore what impostorism really means.

Psychologists have identified imposter syndrome as an epidemic that is affecting millions of people, even if you’re out there accomplishing great things.

Imposter Syndrome affects millions of individuals who don’t feel they deserve their success or fear being exposed as a “fraud.” This feeling can be scary because it often goes hand in hand with low self-confidence or high anxiety. It doesn’t matter if your successes are small (passing an exam) or large (winning Olympic gold medals),

Imposter Syndrome, also known as impostor phenomenon or fraud syndrome, is a concept describing high-achieving individuals who are marked by an inability to internalize their accomplishments and a persistent fear of being exposed as a “fraud.” It was first described in the 1970s by psychologists Pauline Rose Clance and Suzanne Imes. The term refers to an individual who does not feel they deserve the success they have achieved. Despite external evidence of their competence, those exhibiting the symptoms of imposter syndrome remain convinced that somehow, someday soon they will be found out.

This mental health issue can be identified in high achieving individuals who are marked by an inability to internalize their accomplishments and persistent feelings that they’re not good enough or will eventually be “exposed.”

Imposter Syndrome is not a mental illness but rather a set of behaviours that are related to self-doubt or feelings of inadequacy in the workplace. It’s important to understand the difference between feeling like an imposter versus actually being one so you can use these strategies to overcome those feelings and succeed.

It’s time to take a stand against Imposter Syndrome. It is REAL, and it affects millions of people. That’s why International Imposter Syndrome Awareness Day was created, to help those struggling with these symptoms feel supported and happy with themselves despite what other people may think.

If this is you and you need help please check out our podcasts 👉🏻 http://www.kimadele.org/podcast around this topic or grab the FREE seven-step guide to overcoming your imposter 👉🏻.http://www.overcomingimposter.com

Originally posted at https://kimadele.org/2021/03/31/lets-talk-about-imposter-syndrome/