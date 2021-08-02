Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Let’s Talk About Imposter Syndrome

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Imposter syndrome is a psychological phenomenon in which people are unable to internalize their accomplishments. They constantly worry that they’re frauds and will be found out. It’s not surprising then, that imposter syndrome affects high-achieving women more than any other demographic.

It is estimated that 70% of all employees experience some degree of imposter syndrome at work.

The good news is, knowing about the condition might help you overcome it! But before we talk about how to do just that, let’s explore what impostorism really means.

Psychologists have identified imposter syndrome as an epidemic that is affecting millions of people, even if you’re out there accomplishing great things.

Imposter Syndrome affects millions of individuals who don’t feel they deserve their success or fear being exposed as a “fraud.” This feeling can be scary because it often goes hand in hand with low self-confidence or high anxiety. It doesn’t matter if your successes are small (passing an exam) or large (winning Olympic gold medals),

Imposter Syndrome, also known as impostor phenomenon or fraud syndrome, is a concept describing high-achieving individuals who are marked by an inability to internalize their accomplishments and a persistent fear of being exposed as a “fraud.” It was first described in the 1970s by psychologists Pauline Rose Clance and Suzanne Imes. The term refers to an individual who does not feel they deserve the success they have achieved. Despite external evidence of their competence, those exhibiting the symptoms of imposter syndrome remain convinced that somehow, someday soon they will be found out.

This mental health issue can be identified in high achieving individuals who are marked by an inability to internalize their accomplishments and persistent feelings that they’re not good enough or will eventually be “exposed.” 

Imposter Syndrome is not a mental illness but rather a set of behaviours that are related to self-doubt or feelings of inadequacy in the workplace. It’s important to understand the difference between feeling like an imposter versus actually being one so you can use these strategies to overcome those feelings and succeed.

It’s time to take a stand against Imposter Syndrome. It is REAL, and it affects millions of people.  That’s why International Imposter Syndrome Awareness Day was created, to help those struggling with these symptoms feel supported and happy with themselves despite what other people may think.

If this is you and you need help please check out our podcasts 👉🏻 http://www.kimadele.org/podcast around this topic or grab the FREE seven-step guide to overcoming your imposter 👉🏻.http://www.overcomingimposter.com

Originally posted at https://kimadele.org/2021/03/31/lets-talk-about-imposter-syndrome/

    Kim-Adele

    Kim-Adele, Executive Coach, Face Whisperer. at Kim Adele Ltd

    Kim-Adele Platts FInstLM is at the leading edge of ‘Championing Human Spirit’ individually and organizationally for 21st Century Board/C-Suite Level leaders. A renowned master coach, international bestselling author, inspirational keynote speaker, and face whisperer, she couples 25 years in the corporate world, with lessons she has garnered throughout her amazing and unique life story, to help others achieve sustainable transformation for professional and personal success. Her journey has taken her from an NVQ in hairdressing to the boardrooms of the FTSE 250.

    Kim-adele is co-founder of MasterMindSet – A New Leadership Foundation: Different by Design Delivering C-Suite: Skills, Strategies & Networks to Lead in the 2020s. She co-founded the first International Imposter Syndrome Awareness Day with colleagues Nat Schooler and Lisa Ventura and is also a Non-Exec Director with the IoD, Academy Trust and Mary’s Meals.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

