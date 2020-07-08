Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Let’s Start a Brilliance Pandemic

Why we need to be the brilliant selves we can be, as individuals, leaders, teams, and businesses all wanting to do better, be better, become better,

By
Be brilliant

I was recently interviewed by Tony Nash, CEO, Booktopia for his podcast, Plugged & UnplannedIt was fabulous to chat about all things contribution, connection, legacy, and how to unlock our own superpowers.  At the end of our time together, Tony wrapped up the conversation talking to the contagion of brilliance and invited listeners to ‘Start a brilliance pandemic’.

What a call to action!  I’ll be honest – I got goosebumps.

Can you imagine the possibilities?

Imagine if you could be 1% better tomorrow than you are today.  Imagine if you could unlock more of your own brilliance.  What could the outcome be for you, your families, your teams, your organisations, the wider community?

In this world of change, the only thing we can control right now, the only constant we have, is ourselves and I think we all have to get better at being ourselves. The critical questions we need to be asking ourselves are:

Who are you?

Who are you being?

Who do you want to become?

There is no doubt that we are living in a world of crazy disruption.  A world that is changing at a speed of knots every day, hour, and second.  A world where actually we don’t have all the answers (maybe we never did) , because we’ve never been here before, nor do we have the exact evidence of the results of the decisions we are making – it’s all new territory. Yep, we are all living and leading in a world of adaptive challenge that is demanding curiosity, connectedness, inspiration, and intuition.  A world that is demanding more of you.

I wonder what you could achieve if you were to remove the shackles that you may be placing on yourself right now?  

I wonder what more you would be willing to do if you knew that you had all the skill and capability that you need to contribute more, to influence more, to be more?

I wonder what possibilities could be unlocked if you were to believe in yourself more? If you were to unleash more of your brilliance to the world?

Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, talks to this concept in his book Shoe dog. He writes about what sparked his success at selling. After being unable to sell encyclopedias because he hated it, and feeling empty inside when selling mutual funds, he started selling shoes and realised he enjoyed it because ‘it wasn’t selling’: he believed in running and believed these were the best shoes to run in and that the ‘world would be a better place’ if people ran every day. He added, ‘People, sensing my belief, wanted some of that belief for themselves. Belief, I decided. Belief is irresistible’.

In this new world we’re all learning to live in—what choice do we really have but to become the best version of ourselves that we can become?

If we can own our self-belief and who we are, if we can get out of our way and bring the best of ourselves to our life and our work, then maybe, just maybe, we’ll start feeling back in control and make the impact we want to make and the impact we’re all absolutely capable of making

As individuals, leaders, teams, and businesses all wanting to do better, be better, become better, we need to be the brilliant selves we can be.

I’m up for Tony Nash’s call to action – are you?

Janine Garner

Janine Garner, Best selling author, international speaker and mentor at Curious Minds AUS Pty Ltd

Janine is a global thought leader on connection. She is obsessed about the power of connection and how this helps to build brilliant relationships, unlock incredible and innovative collaborations, unleash leadership potential and ultimately help businesses make money, drive performance and fuel momentum.

Janine spent 20 years working her way across the world putting together award-winning marketing campaigns and strategies for high-profile brands like Ralph Lauren, Oroton, Jaeger, Sainsbury’s Homebase and Citizen Watches.

It was whilst working as a senior leader that she learnt about the power of connection and what it takes to unlock the brilliance in teams and leaders.

A highly sought-after keynote speaker, educator and author, Janine has worked with thousands of high-profile leaders from around the world and helped countless of Australia’s top 50 ASX companies and multinationals - EY, CBRE, DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard, Micro Focus, Optus and CBA to name a few.

She is the best-selling author of It’s Who You Know – How a network of 12 key people can fast-track your success and From Me To We – why commercial collaboration will future proof business, leaders and personal success. Her latest book Be Brilliant – how to lead a life of influence is available in bookstores around the world

Janine holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Aston University, UK and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the same university in 2016. She is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School in The Art and Practice of Leadership, a partner at Thought Leaders Global and has won an International Stevie Award in recognition of her work. Her signature leadership development program, Take The Lead, has been a finalist for two consecutive years in the Australian Human Resources Institute Awards.

On top of this Janine is super proud to have completed two Tough Mudder and one Spartan race and enjoys the hardest challenge of all - raising 3 teenage children.

When not on TV or radio, Janine’s thoughts and insights are regularly published in the media at The Huffington Post, CEO Magazine, Success Magazine, BRW, Women’s Agenda, AIM and The Australian. She is also the host of her own podcast, Unleashing Brilliance, featuring the untold stories of individual success from people around the world.

Janine believes that today, more than ever we need people, teams and companies willing to put in the extra needed to be truly brilliant. That we need leaders who are connected to their purpose and who will drive change. We need individuals brilliant enough to lead both in today’s complex environment and into tomorrow’s unknowns. This requires collaboration, transformation and leverage and it demands better conversations, training and connection.

Janine believes everyone has brilliance within waiting to be unleashed. This is what being really remarkable is. This is the power that you have to be your brilliant self, to make the remarkable happen and this is why she does the work that she does.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres.
Share your comments below.

