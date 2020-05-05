Let’s prevent school bullying

I previously talked about workplace bullying, but I believe I need to increase awareness over school bullying as well.

School bullying is repeated aggressive behavior among children and/or teenagers that involves a real or perceived power imbalance, and its trauma may increase the possibility of psychopathological disorders in adulthood.

You may be wondering what you are supposed to do if you think your kid is bullied or is bullying someone. Bullying, just like any other form of violent behavior involves a perpetrator and a victim. What is surprising is these two profiles are similar.

Both the perpetrator and the victim:

Have been experiencing or experienced violence either by their parents or other family members. Otherwise, they may have witnessed violent episodes between their parents.

Suffer from anxiety, depression, emotional blockage, or other psychosomatic problems, which in turn have a negative impact on the school performance.

Find it very difficult to recognize and control their emotions.

People who have been victims at some point, they may turn to perpetrators in order to cope with their feelings of weakness.

The main difference between the person who is bullied and the person who bullies is their defense mechanism. Defense and coping mechanisms are psychological strategies used unconsciously in order to protect us from negative emotions.

Parents

I know that you love your kid. However how do you show your love? Remember that there is a fine line between the kid’s independence and kid’s care. Your kid wants to gain their independence, but you need to protect them. If you push you son or daughter away, there may be someone else who will cover for you. Someone may approach her or him, and perhaps without her or his best interests at heart.

Fight for your kid. Learn, and increase awareness. Learn how to recognize bullying signs. By all means, do not applaud bullying behaviors, and please consider the following questions:

Are you capable of resisting violent behaviors when you want to impose your views? How about when you want to snap out or stand out?

Are you raising scared kids, by mistake, just because you are afraid or because you don’t have all the information you need?

Do you think that bullying is something you can’t fight against?

Have you ever wondered whether you are strong or weak role model? We may all be weak at times, but keep in mind that if you are constantly weak, your kid may suffer.

Do you realize what will happen to you if you don’t respond accordingly?

Do you understand what can bullying do to you and your kid’s personality?

What are you doing for yourself? What are you doing for your kid? What are you doing for your family?

Teachers

Teachers can be kids’ idols, and thus they need to understand concepts such as inner peace and tranquility, because they affect young people a lot. If you are a teacher:

Listen and look around. Identify the problem and be part of its solution. Ramifications of bullying concern you as well.

Help perpetrators escape negative patterns and complexes, and be the change you want to see in the world, so that your students can imitate you. Become their role model.

Help shape a peaceful culture. Create and nurture an environment where students can share things in your class.

Teach them about bullying prevention. Help them understand that violence is a wrong form of communication.

For more information, feel free to email me, or check www.diexodos.org using an online translator.