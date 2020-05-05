Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Let’s prevent school bullying

One day at a time

By

I previously talked about workplace bullying, but I believe I need to increase awareness over school bullying as well.

School bullying is repeated aggressive behavior among children and/or teenagers that involves a real or perceived power imbalance, and its trauma may increase the possibility of psychopathological disorders in adulthood.

You may be wondering what you are supposed to do if you think your kid is bullied or is bullying someone. Bullying, just like any other form of violent behavior involves a perpetrator and a victim. What is surprising is these two profiles are similar.

Both the perpetrator and the victim:

  • Have been experiencing or experienced violence either by their parents or other family members. Otherwise, they may have witnessed violent episodes between their parents.
  • Suffer from anxiety, depression, emotional blockage, or other psychosomatic problems, which in turn have a negative impact on the school performance.
  • Find it very difficult to recognize and control their emotions.

People who have been victims at some point, they may turn to perpetrators in order to cope with their feelings of weakness.

The main difference between the person who is bullied and the person who bullies is their defense mechanism. Defense and coping mechanisms are psychological strategies used unconsciously in order to protect us from negative emotions.

Parents

I know that you love your kid. However how do you show your love? Remember that there is a fine line between the kid’s independence and kid’s care. Your kid wants to gain their independence, but you need to protect them. If you push you son or daughter away, there may be someone else who will cover for you. Someone may approach her or him, and perhaps without her or his best interests at heart.

Fight for your kid. Learn, and increase awareness. Learn how to recognize bullying signs. By all means, do not applaud bullying behaviors, and please consider the following questions:

  • Are you capable of resisting violent behaviors when you want to impose your views? How about when you want to snap out or stand out?
  • Are you raising scared kids, by mistake, just because you are afraid or because you don’t have all the information you need?
  • Do you think that bullying is something you can’t fight against?
  • Have you ever wondered whether you are strong or weak role model? We may all be weak at times, but keep in mind that if you are constantly weak, your kid may suffer.
  • Do you realize what will happen to you if you don’t respond accordingly?
  • Do you understand what can bullying do to you and your kid’s personality?
  • What are you doing for yourself? What are you doing for your kid? What are you doing for your family?

Teachers

Teachers can be kids’ idols, and thus they need to understand concepts such as inner peace and tranquility, because they affect young people a lot. If you are a teacher:

  • Listen and look around. Identify the problem and be part of its solution. Ramifications of bullying concern you as well.
  • Help perpetrators escape negative patterns and complexes, and be the change you want to see in the world, so that your students can imitate you. Become their role model.
  • Help shape a peaceful culture. Create and nurture an environment where students can share things in your class.
  • Teach them about bullying prevention. Help them understand that violence is a wrong form of communication.

For more information, feel free to email me, or check www.diexodos.org using an online translator.

Evi Prokopi, Life & Business Coach | Neurolinguist at Skema Projects

Evi Prokopi is a Life & Business Coach and a Neurolinguist. She is a Certified Work Performance Assessor and an NLP Coach, she travels a lot and works with people from almost every continent, making her a multicultural expert. She has worked for Fortune 100 companies and shaped start-ups.

In 2016, Evi was the first and the youngest Greek female to become a presenter at the Global Project Management Institute Congress. She co-wrote a white paper about best practices in leading and managing virtual teams which has also been featured in SAP's online magazine, Digitalist. In the same year, she was also a guest at the Virtual Working Summit (Making Projects Work) answering public’s questions about virtual project management and at a PMI Webinar talking about ‘Communications Management’. She has also been featured in the book Virtual Leadership by Dr Penny Pullan.

Evi has a BA (Magna Cum Laude) in Applied Linguistics, an MA (Merit) in Marketing, a Diploma in Project Management and she has attended courses in Cryptography, Agile Software Development and last January she completed an online course in Psychology by Yale University. She has lived in Greece, Finland, the UK, Canada, and the USA. She loves to write, to spend time with her family (including her dog, Ragnar!) and in her spare time she is an aerial acrobat. She is also a founding member and the President of Diexodos, the first anti-bullying organization in Greece.

Evi wants to empower people all over the world and that's why she offers her coaching and consulting services both in person and remotely.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.