Thrive Global
Let’s look the tornado in the eye!

How to strip away the story, focus on what is, and create your destiny.

illustration by: michaelapospisilovakralova.cz
Jean Davidson, a consultant, professor, business founder, and coach, explains how to survive a tornado of change without running into the basement and what it has to do with business.

Jean’s life-path was filled with transitions. Now she focuses on helping individuals, teams, and organizations find their way through messy, ambiguous, challenging times.

In this 9-minutes long video, you can get Jean’s recipe on how to transition through any circumstances without fear.

How I know Jean

I met Jean in 2016 in Austin, TX, USA, where I participated in a program she has led as one of the coaches. Jean has the type of presence where you feel from the moment she enters the room that something special is about to happen, so you better pay attention and stick around.

I did.

Our friendship has, by now, boosted my life’s journey in many ways.

Jean brings a unique combination of sharp intellect, caring leadership style, and a no-nonsense approach. What fascinates me about Jean is her ability to be deeply personal and utterly vulnerable in what she shares with her audiences. And it doesn’t take away anything from her strong presence or authority she commands.

That’s what I call fearless.

Dana Poul-Graf, Global Communication & Development Consultant, Coach & Mentor at DPG Consulting

As a cross-disciplinary consultant and coach with a passion for people, I help executives, teams, and individuals find purpose beyond profit, communicate that purpose, and act in alignment with it.

I am passionate about supporting organizations in helping their people put meaning back into work and in creating environments that offer a truly human experience, one beyond rewards and recognition.

The result of my work brings higher engagement levels, sustainable productivity, and, ultimately, higher profits.

 

