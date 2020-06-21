Let’s give Dad a break today!

Happy Father’s Day!



Our fathers protect us, strengthen us and build us up. At least that’s what our inner child believes is true. When our father goes through his own life challenges, sometimes he can leave us wanting more than what we received during our childhood years.



We find ourselves saying:



I wish my Dad threw the ball around with me more. I wish my Dad wasn’t so cruel when he drank. I wish my Dad didn’t work such long hours and was there for me. I wish my Dad understood me. I wish I felt like I was good enough for my Dad.



A Dad is a person who plays an integral part in



Defining Adolescent Desires.



These desires defined during adolescence are all patterns we take with us into our adult lives that, left unfulfilled, can lead us into relationships and business transactions that we find ourselves responding to as a wanting 5 year old child instead of a 50 year old adult. Once a pattern is established, you will find that you continue to attract the same thing over and over again into your life.



This desire can lead to a deeper pain. A feeling that maybe I wasn’t worthy enough for his time or good enough for his kind words. So we find ourselves on the hamster wheel of perfection and over exertion, believing that if I just complete one more certification, one more book, one more (fill in the blank) I will finally be good enough and be respected. Sound familiar?



Today, I want you to know that you are good enough and that everything that was defined in your adolescence had everything to do with your Dad and not you.



Have you ever considered that perhaps he didn’t feel good enough to be the father of your incredible life? Maybe he didn’t realize how important it was to hang out with you. What if he was the one who wasn’t loved up on by his parents so he lacked an example of how to love you?



Despite all of this, he tried his best.



Take a look at how much your Dad must have been suffering to treat you the way he did. Take a moment to see how unseen and unloved he might have felt from his own parents and begin to allow compassion for him to grow in your heart.



This type of

seeking finds compassion.

Compassion finds forgiveness.

Forgiveness finds appreciation.

Appreciation finds love.

This process will bring you to a new level of authentic love for your Dad just in time for Father’s Day.



If you still feel that longing and desire for approval, acceptance and completeness, or keep attracting the same patterns into your life, join me for this week’s meditation, Want to attract better relationships and more success?, to fill that void, heal your inner child and to know you are completely perfect just as you are right now.



The less-than-perfect moments of your childhood helped define who you are today and if you experienced trauma with your Dad, look at how you are using that experience now to help others.



No one will fight harder for someone than one who has been in their shoes.



So this Father’s Day, when you’re giving Dad a break, let’s really give him a break. Let’s not just offer surface appreciation. Let’s recognize what expectations and desires you brought to the table and what suffering he carried and let’s throw them all into a bowl of forgiveness and appreciation, knowing that all that transpired has brought you to this moment now, prepared and ready to make this world, and your life, a better place.



Much love,

Erin