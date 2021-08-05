Contributor Log In/Sign Up
LET’S GET HER OUT OF KABUL ALIVE… Then We Can Help Her Heal

The Taliban is actively targeting Mohadese, our Afghan Genesis Academy Summer Institute graduate for being an outspoken human rights’ advocate, especially for women and girls. 

Genesis at the Crossroads works to capacity build next-generation youth leaders from areas of conflict.

Genesis has sponsored her with a paid internship as we work tirelessly with Senator Durbin’s office, the US Department of State, Counterterrorism, Ambassadors and the UN to get her safely out of Kabul.

Please help the Genesis Scholarship Fund support her internship. 

We have a $5,000 USD match for the month of August and are looking to continue fundraising to reach a goal of $150,000 USD for her and our other graduates.

Donate today at https://soundsofhealing.gatc.org 

(Mohadese is part of this program too.) 

    Wendy Sternberg, MD

