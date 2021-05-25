Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Lets forget quitting !!

My secret is simple.. I never quit !!

Quitting is bad habit, it won’t take us far. Quitting out of fear, tension, give up mindset everything won’t lead the path of success. When we start give up quitting we’ll move forward in our life. Let me share few quotes about quitting let us learn it & try to fix our quitting issues and have a bright full future !!

Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about

– Winston Churchill

If you quit once, it becomes a habit. Never quit !!

– Michael Jordan

The moment you are ready to quit is usually the moment right before the miracle happens. Don’t give up..

Be Focused, Be Persistence. Never Quit..

It doesn’t matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop

– Confucius

A winner is a loser who tried one more time

– George M. Moore Jr

Rest but never quit, Even the sun has sinking spell each evening. But it always rises the next morning. At sunrise every soul is born again

– Muhammad Ali

You may see me struggle, but you will never see me quit..

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

