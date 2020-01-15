Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Let’s Challenge Our Assumptions About Age and Gender At Work

Do you sometimes feel invisible? Do you sometimes feel that your opinions don’t matter? Me, too. I have some suggestions for you, but first, a little context.

By

I am attuned to the challenges women face, especially as they age. Why? I am that woman. I live and work in this space; and I am especially passionate about mitigating age and gender bias at work.

Lately, I have been thinking about the topics of gender and age bias. Though it may be a bit more challenging to take on some of these great ideas later on in our lives, it is not impossible. Both men and women can do so much more together to mitigate gender and age bias, and to promote gender equity and age equality. Isn’t that what everyone wants?

We all want to be recognized as worthy, to be deemed equal to our peers, to be accepted without limits or judgment, and to be paid the same amount as our male counterparts for the same work.

Everyone, regardless of age or gender wants to be relevant, resilient and remarkable. A recent article in The New York Times highlights how four organizations are doing the right thing by including workers over ‘that certain age.’

The article also recognized the nominees of the Age Smart Awards, an initiative of the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

It is not acceptable to simply not consider someone with experience and knowledge because of age, gap in employment and/or gender. Organizations are missing out. Age discrimination or any type of discrimination is not good for business, politics and society.

So, what can we do? Here are some suggestions for you.

Organizational Perspective

If you work for an organization or are a business owner/founder, look at your selection, hiring and onboarding practices. Consider your succession plans, your talent development approaches, your marketing/PR programs and your board makeup.

There are many places where an organization can make changes to be more age and gender inclusive.

Individual Perspective

If you are telling yourself you are too old to apply for a new job, or ask for a raise/promotion, or run a marathon, or learn to swim, or travel alone, or date, or move to a new city – or anything else, remember: you are not too old and it is never too late.

Why?

You have accumulated years of relevant experience. Now you need to find ways to increase your self-confidence, expand your circle of potential and shift your perspective.

It is a subtle shift in perspective, but one that allows for the acceptance and appreciation of all our past experiences. Now you are able to leverage that in a way that adds value and infuses your future capabilities. You will then stand strong in your personal and professional narrative.

You have value. Your voice matters. Your opinions matter. You matter. Stand up, show up and speak up.

You need to find your courage, tenacity and self-assurance in order to break through the glass in front of or above you. Don’t let your age or gender get in your way.

Theodore Roosevelt spoke these words many years ago, and they still resonate so loudly – for women, too:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again.”

Sharon Blumberg, Transition Coach + Facilitator of Change + Triathlete at I'm Not Done Yet

Sharon is an accomplished transition coach, facilitator of change and a triathlete. She is passionate about helping individuals and teams thrive through change and transition. With her diversified work experiences, two master degrees in psychology, and post graduate work; Sharon is able to provide a unique client experience that drives outcomes and results.

When she reached a milestone: the age her mother was when she died, Sharon realized that her intention and passion is to empower individuals who are not done making a contribution in their own lives, the lives of their family, their workplace, their community and their world. Sharon renamed and rebranded her HR and organizational strategy firm to include an intentional focus on individual and team change.

What makes Sharon unique is that she is her target market. She has personal experiences of loss, illness, and professional transitions.

Sharon helps her clients remain relevant, resilient and remarkable!

 

 

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

These 29 Executives Show How We Can Close The Gender Wage Gap

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Lead, Thrive, Persevere- New Lessons on Gender Diversity from the 2019 Ascend Summit

by Valerie Kennedy
Courtesy of Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images
Wisdom//

How to Make Science More Inclusive to Women

by Ana Vila Concejo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.